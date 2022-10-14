Stormzy says writing new album on a secluded island was a ‘surreal experience’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stormzy says writing new album on a secluded island was a ‘surreal experience’

By Press Association
October 14 2022, 11.48am
Stormzy has spoken about the creative process behind his upcoming album (Ian West/PA)
Stormzy has spoken about the creative process behind his upcoming album (Ian West/PA)

Stormzy has revealed he wrote his upcoming album on a secluded island, describing the process as a “surreal experience”.

The British grime star recently announced that his highly anticipated third studio album, This Is What I Mean, will be released next month.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2, the 29-year-old revealed his creative process, saying: “We went to Osea Island, a secluded island in Essex that you can only get to when the tide is at a certain time.

“So once you’re on the island, you were basically stuck there and we made a big chunk of the album there…

“We knew what we were doing and we knew what we were making and was like, wow we’re making something quite special. Something with a lot of soul and feeling.”

The rapper, who is set to release the 12-track offering on November 25, went on to reveal what he and his team got up to on the island when they weren’t recording.

“I keep saying I can’t describe it, it can only be felt,” he said.

“It was a very surreal, spiritual experience, which can always sound like, you know, when people are talking about their spiritual experiences, it’s like away with the fairies, but for everyone who was there, we prayed together, we would play football together, we would laugh, we would talk.

“And these were some of the best musicians in the world, and they’re some of the best producers in the world and some of the best artists in the world.

“So, if you have that kind of bubbling pot of good energy and incredibly gifted people, the music that comes out is very, very special.”

The new album comes three years after his last album, Heavy Is The Head, and follows the release of the hit single Mel Made Me Do It last month – with an accompanying 10-minute, cameo-packed music video featuring Louis Theroux, Usain Bolt and Jose Mourinho.

Theroux, 52, made his cameo after spending time with Stormzy as part of his upcoming BBC Two documentary series Louis Theroux Interviews.

The documentarian, popular for his straight-forward interview technique, was given exclusive access to the Brit Award winner.

Upon the show’s release, viewers will be allowed into the comfort of Stormzy’s living room, as well as the recording studio, his biggest tour to date and his local worship group.

Speaking about the experience of working with Theroux, Stormzy said: “I love Louis, and I’ve been a massive, massive fan of him from years ago.

“I’ve watched every Louis Theroux documentary. So when I first met him, I was quite taken aback.”

He added: “He was with me for maybe three or four days, and he would just come and tag along, like let’s go to the studio, or he’d come to the show and just ask a few questions.

“But he really disarms you, and then he gets to the nitty gritty, and when I watched it back I was like, I’ve never actually seen my life from this perspective.

“So credit to Louis and his team, it’s a very insightful and amazing watch.”

