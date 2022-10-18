Lena Dunham on treatment of director and actress Olivia Wilde

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Lena Dunham on treatment of director and actress Olivia Wilde

By Press Association
October 18 2022, 12.56pm
Lena Dunham (Ian West/PA)
Lena Dunham (Ian West/PA)

Lena Dunham said she is “upset” by the treatment of Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, which she believes can be “more intense” for women in the public eye.

The making of Don’t Worry Darling became a source of global intrigue following Shia LaBeouf’s departure from the film and Florence Pugh’s perceived lack of public support for the project on her social media accounts.

Wilde herself became a tabloid fixture after she confirmed her off-screen relationship with Harry Styles, who replaced LaBeouf in the psychological thriller, before she was served with custody papers by her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis during a presentation about her film on stage at CinemaCon.

Director, writer and actress Dunham, 36, who created and starred in the award-winning TV series Girls, spoke about the difficulties of navigating Hollywood as a female director.

Speaking on Reign with Josh Smith, she said: “I think anyone who does not represent the kind of cis white male majority in Hollywood is held to a different standard.

“I think people are made to feel like, ‘If you mess this up, then it’s gonna be your last opportunity,’ or, ‘Whatever you’re doing, you have to represent everybody else who looks like you or shares your same gender identity.’

“I think that of course we have all done things that we wish we could had done differently and that constructive criticism is really healthy but I think the thing that has upset me in what I’ve witnessed around the Olivia Wilde stuff is just the glee that people have.

“That kind of ‘gotcha’ glee that people have, and I do think that it can be more intense when it comes to women in the public eye, but I also think it can be more intense when it comes to queer people and people of colour and that the best thing that we can all do is band together in noticing it and supporting each other.”

The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Olivia Wilde (Ian West/PA)

Dunham, who played aspiring writer Hannah Horvath in Girls, said it is “upsetting” to see the thin line between obsessive fandom shift to something “much darker”.

“In that way I feel lucky that while people know about my work, I’ve never been on a scale where I would receive that kind of mass pandemonium of attention because I think it’s very antithetical to creativity,” she said.

“I don’t know that I could continue to have the fluid creative life that I have. I deeply admire and there’s some amazingly creative people who do deal with it, but I don’t think I have the constitution.”

Dunham celebrated the 10-year anniversary of her hit drama Girls this year, which followed the life of Hannah and her three friends as they navigate their 20s in New York City.

The Second Annual Academy Museum Gala
Lena Dunham (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)

During its run it received multiple awards including the international prize at Bafta TV Awards, two Golden Globes for best television series and best actress in a comedy or musical for Dunham.

She said that taking a break after Girls was not a choice but was a necessity for her wellbeing.

Dunham added: “Creative people who are having to push themselves to constantly achieve and constantly make, you’re always kind of dangling on this pendulum that’s swinging between knowing that you need to take care of yourself and need to be protective of yourself, and then also feeling like you can’t get off the treadmill or everything will just stop.

“So after Girls, I think at first it wasn’t a choice, it was like my body and my mind were just exhausted. I realised that if I wanted to make anything, I was gonna need to take a little bit of time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Strictly Come Dancing star Hamza Yassin said he has lost 1.3 stone over the course of the dance competition (Guy Levy/BBC)
Hamza Yassin discusses his weight loss from Strictly Come Dancing work-out
David Tennant (Suzan Moore/PA)
David Tennant ‘considered for Bond role alongside Daniel Craig’
dundee espresso lab
Inside the newly opened Dundee Espresso Lab serving up Italian desserts and Kyoto-style coffee
itison+ bespoke gift service
itison launches bespoke gifting service to share local experiences
John Bishop, Mel Giedroyc and Sir Ian McKellen outside the Londoner Hotel, in Leicester Square, London, for the announcement of a UK tour of the pantomime Mother Goose (Yui Mok/PA)
Mel Giedroyc pulls out of Mother Goose pantomime tour citing ‘personal reasons’
Actor Danny Masterson (Invision/AP)
Rape allegations against ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson detailed in court
Cardi B (Invision/AP)
Cardi B accused of ‘humiliating’ man with suggestive cover art image
Kanye West sued for £221 million by family of George Floyd over podcast remarks (Alamy/PA)
Kanye West to face £221m lawsuit over George Floyd death remarks on podcast
Simon Cowell’s new project to pair music industry heavyweights with TikTok users (Headland/PA)
Simon Cowell to pair music industry stars with TikTok users in new project
Dwayne Johnson: making Black Adam made me feel like a little kid (Suzan Moore/PA)
Dwayne Johnson: Making DC blockbuster Black Adam made me feel like a little kid

Most Read

1
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan’s records wiped out after Great Scottish Run blunder
2
John Alexander.
Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household…
4
3
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Angus woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families…
4
The A90 Perth to Dundee road, near Inchture
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
5
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
6
dundee espresso lab
Inside the newly opened Dundee Espresso Lab serving up Italian desserts and Kyoto-style coffee
7
Katie Dolatowski ran from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
8
Tommy O'Dell and his DMA's bandmates will perform at Fat Sam's Live in April. Image: Andrew Cawley
Australian rockers DMA’S announce Dundee show
9
A packed Saints section at Easter Road last season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone accept defeat in bid to get more tickets for Friday night clash…
10
Eric Hepburn.
Covid tester cleared of stalking ‘terrified’ Blairgowrie volunteer

More from The Courier

Photo shows a sign for Broughty Ferry railway station, with the name written in English and Gaelic.
STEVE FINAN: Stop pretending Scotland is a Gaelic-speaking nation
Henry's Coffee House in City Square
Henry’s Coffee House Dundee drive-thru plans recommended for refusal
A frustrated Edwards salutes the United fans. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards accuses referee Kevin Clancy of time-wasting jibe in Dundee United defeat
James McPake was full of praise for Craig Wighton. Photographs: Craig Brown.
James McPake says it's Dunfermline's job to get 'vintage' Craig Wighton back to Premiership…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Residents at two Fife care homes have showcase their new skills at their graduation ceremonies. Picture shows; Joseph Russell. Fife. Supplied by Four Seasons Health Care Group Date; 17/10/2022
Fife care home residents show off new graffiti skills at 'graduation' ceremony
The migrating autumn visitors fill the skyline over Montrose. Image: Paul Reid
Montrose Pinkies peak at nearly 40,000: But how do you count such a huge…
Seagreen wind farm jackets at the Port of Nigg. Seagreen is one of SSE Renewables' projects that help Scotland's economy
Top 4 results of SSE Renewables’ projects & activities in Scotland
The dilapidated Crown Hotel in Cowdenbeath. Image: DC Thomson.
Fire-ravaged Cowdenbeath hotel to be transformed into shops and flats
King Street in Stanley, Perthshire
Five cars targeted by overnight thieves in Stanley
The VAR set-up in Baillieston. Image: SNS
Everything you need to know about how VAR will work in Scottish football

Editor's Picks

Most Commented