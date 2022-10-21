The biggest names to have emerged from Mock The Week as it ends on BBC Two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The biggest names to have emerged from Mock The Week as it ends on BBC Two

By Press Association
October 21 2022, 2.47am
Mock The Week’s Ed Byrne, Dara O’Briain and Andy Parsons, front row (Comic Relief/PA)
Mock The Week's Ed Byrne, Dara O'Briain and Andy Parsons, front row (Comic Relief/PA)

Friday night will see Mock The Week come to an end on BBC Two after 17 years.

The finale comes after 21 series and more than 200 episodes of the show hosted by Irish comedian Dara O’Briain.

The programme first aired in June 2005, and another series regular has been Hugh Dennis, with other comedy stars including Chris Addison, Frankie Boyle, Rory Bremner and Russell Howard previously featuring.

As its time on BBC Two comes to an end, we look at some of the big name stand-ups who have emerged from the series.

– Russell Howard

Teenage Cancer Trust – Royal Albert Hall
Russel Howard was a regular panellist on Mock The Week between 2006 and 2010 (PA)

Howard, 42, is well-known for his television shows Russell Howard’s Good News on the BBC and Sky’s The Russell Howard Hour.

But he first made his name through appearances on Mock The Week, where he was a regular panellist from 2006 until 2010.

The Bath-born comic, who previously won best comedy talent at the 2005 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, soon became well-known for his topical, observational style.

In 2009, before he left the show to pursue other commitments, Howard said: “What I love about Mock The Week is that it’s big belly laughs rather than that kind of sneering laugh…

“The great thing is that it’s topical so every time there’s a new story, we have to have a new approach to it.”

– Frankie Boyle

Teenage Cancer Trust concerts 2015 – London
Frankie Boyle became a regular panellist on Mock The Week in 2005 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The acerbic Scottish comedian, 50, shot to fame after joining Mock The Week as a regular panellist in 2005.

He soon became known for his controversial material, with some of his gags, including remarks about the Queen and Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington, deemed offensive by viewers.

Since leaving the programme in 2009, Boyle has authored five books and starred in a number of shows, including Frankie Boyle’s Tramadol Nights in 2010 and Frankie Boyle’s New World Order, which has run since 2017.

A vocal advocate for free speech in the arts, Boyle has since claimed Mock The Week producers avoided certain topics for fear of “frightening the horses” and causing offence.

– Dara O’Briain

2019 Edinburgh TV Festival
Dara O’Briain became host of Mock The Week in its first episode in 2005 (Jane Barlow/PA)

While O’Briain had already built a reputation as a stand-up comedian and children’s TV presenter in his native Ireland, he cemented his reputation as the host of Mock The Week.

He made his hosting debut in the show’s first episode on June 5 2005 and has since become one of the most recognisable faces in British comedy, hosting numerous successful television shows and sell-out tours.

In 2020, when asked in an interview with Radio Times whether he thought Mock The Week would still be on TV screens after so many years, O’Briain responded: “Oh God no… I mean, you don’t presume that anything has any longevity.”

– Ria Lina

Ria Lina appeared as a guest on Mock The Week in 2020 (BBC/Hat Trick/PA)

A rising star in comedy, actress and stand-up, Ria Lina is also known for her appearances on Mock The Week.

In November 2021, Lina, who first appeared as a guest on Mock The Week in 2020, was named as one of The Evening Standard’s Hottest Comedians You Should Be Watching Now.

The comic, who has taken award-winning shows to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Greater Manchester Fringe, has been described by critics as “like a Filipina Sarah Silverman” and “provocative and very funny”.

Since her first appearance on Mock The Week, she has featured on programmes including Have I Got News For You, Live At The Apollo and Just A Minute, as well as Amazon Prime Video’s Lovestruck High.

– Andy Parsons

Channel 4 Comedy Gala – London
Andy Parsons became a recognisable face on TV after his first appearance on Mock The Week in 2005 (Ian Nicholson/PA)

Parsons, 55, was a regular panellist on Mock The Week for 11 series until he quit in 2015.

He began his career as one of the main writers on acclaimed satirical puppet show Spitting Image and as a stand-up comic, but he became a recognisable face on TV following his first appearance on Mock The Week in 2005.

Announcing his departure from the panel show after 10 years, the series stalwart called for a woman to replace him, writing: “Perhaps this will be an opportunity to make a female comedian a regular.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

