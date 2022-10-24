Jayde Adams hopes to leave ‘legacy’ following Strictly Come Dancing exit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jayde Adams says she hopes her “resilience” against negative messages on social media will leave a “legacy,” following her departure from Strictly Come Dancing.

The comedian said that women on the popular dance competition “get it worse than the men” with regard to online messaging.

Adams, 37, and her professional dance partner Karen Hauer became the fourth couple to leave the show on Saturday, after a night which celebrated the BBC’s centenary.

The comedian said her participation in the show was “best thing I have ever done in my life” following her exit.

(BBC/PA)

Speaking on Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two on Monday, Adams discussed the messages she had received on social media.

“The reason I tackle it the way I do is because for every horrible comment there’s a whole bunch of them that are lovely,” she told host Rylan Clark.

“I just hope with my resilience I can show that sticks and stones may break our bones but names will never hurt us.

“I really hope that’s something that I’ve left as a legacy…because, I will say, women specifically on this show get it in the neck (on social media).

Superfan Jayde became a #Strictly star, and it's been such a pleasure to watch her and Karen perform every week 🌟@jaydeadams @karen_hauer pic.twitter.com/1GahmGCF44 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 23, 2022

“Whether it’s me, whether it’s Karen, whether it’s Shirley (Ballas), the women get it worse than the men.”

Adams and Hauer were one of two same-sex pairings on the show this year, alongside BBC Radio 2’s Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice, who were the second couple to be voted out of the competition.

The comedian and dancer are also the show’s second female same-sex couple, as Katya Jones was paired with Olympic gold medallist boxer Nicola Adams in 2020.

On what it’s been like working with Adams, Hauer said: “It’s been incredible we’ve had such good times, we’ve cried, we’ve laughed and we’ve enjoyed it.

Adams, 37, and her professional dance partner Karen Hauer became the fourth couple to leave the show on Saturday, after a night which celebrated the BBC’s centenary (Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA)

“We’ve had fun and that’s what I love that people have gotten from this. (Jayde has) become a Strictly icon and I’ve enjoyed every second of it.”

Asked if she’d do it all again, Adams replied: “Absolutely, but I’d be on that judging table!”

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with Strictly – It Takes Two continuing every weeknight at 6:30pm on BBC Two.