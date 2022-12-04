Florence Pugh dazzles in pink on British Independent Film Awards red carpet By Press Association December 4 2022, 10.56pm Florence Pugh attending the British Independent Film Awards ceremony at Old Billingsgate in east London (Ian West/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Florence Pugh made an impact at the 25th British Independent Film Awards in an extravagant pink dress. The British star of Don’t Worry Darling and The Wonder, 26, was among the many famous faces to walk the red carpet at the annual ceremony at London’s Old Billingsgate. Pugh opted for a pink satin dress with lace detailing, completing the look with a sheer cape that she threw out behind her as she posed for the cameras. Victoria and Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman, 36, walked the carpet wearing a black lace bodice which she accessorised with a pair of emerald earrings. Other famous names on the carpet included Alesha Dixon, Letitia Wright, Hayley Atwell and Julie Adenuga. Aftersun starring Paul Mescal claimed a total of seven awards at the ceremony including the top prize, best British independent film. Florence Pugh (Ian West/PA) Jenna Coleman (Ian West/PA) Paul Mescal (Ian West/PA) Hayley Atwell (Ian West/PA) Alesha Dixon and her husband Azuka Ononye (Ian West/PA) Julie Adenuga (Ian West/PA) Letitia Wright (Ian West/PA) Juliette Binoche (Ian West/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze 2 Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire 3 Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire 4 Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed… 5 Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you 6 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath 2 7 Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care… 8 Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach 9 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 3 10 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 16 More from The Courier Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show… St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he… Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at… 3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat… 4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable… ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44… KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril 'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire Editor's Picks ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44 YEARS to bolster survival hopes KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed dead TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please ‘Desperately tragic’: Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023 Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire Most Commented 1 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 2 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 3 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 4 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast 5 Sharp increase in drivers 'deliberately’ ignoring lights at Broughty Ferry level crossing 6 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 7 Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole 8 'Death of the town': St Andrews residents outraged at council's latest South Street vision 9 Perth residents demand change as they brace for more flooding in 2023 10 ALISTAIR HEATHER: I'm glad assisted dying wasn't an option when I didn't want to live