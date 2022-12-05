James Cameron says inspiration for his biggest films comes to him ‘in dreams’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Cameron says inspiration for his biggest films comes to him ‘in dreams’

By Press Association
December 5 2022, 10.24pm Updated: December 6 2022, 12.08am
James Cameron (Ian West/PA)
James Cameron (Ian West/PA)

James Cameron says the inspiration and “imagery” for some of his biggest films has come to him in his dreams.

The Hollywood director said humans were always “telling ourselves stories” at night and that the job of a screenwriter was finding a way to “formalise” those stories.

It comes ahead of the release of Avatar: The Way Of Water, the highly anticipated sequel to Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi epic.

Asked on The One Show about finding inspiration in dreams, he said: “(yes), Terminator, dreams, Avatar… I just think the dreams are my own private streaming service that runs every night for free.

“I guess I do a lot of work in my dreams and I see a lot of imagery, sometimes they get up and write it down sometimes.

“With some of the stuff for Avatar when I was in college, I jumped up and did paintings… so this has been going on for a while, right.”

Avatar: The Way Of Water photo call – London
(Left to right) Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron, Kate Winslet and Stephen Lang (Ian West/PA)

The Way Of Water will see the return of characters Jake Sully and Neytiri, played by Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana respectively, as well as their new family.

Previously released trailers showed underwater scenes featuring fantastic creatures resembling colourful jellyfish, and large, horned whales.

“I’ve always had dreams of being underwater with amazing animals swimming around and that sort of thing, so it’s just kind of working all that subconscious imagery out,” Cameron told The One Show.

“I think we all are screenwriters in our heads every night. We’re all telling ourselves stories, one part of our brain puts on a show for the other part of the brain.

“I think screenwriters just figure out a way to formalise that and get it out onto the paper.”

Asked whether the wait for the third Avatar film would be another 13 years long, he added: “Hopefully not.”

He added that all footage for the film had been captured but suggested that the post-production may take around two years.

It comes as Cameron and the cast of his Avatar sequel have begun their global press tour with a photocall in central London.

Avatar: The Way Of Water photo call – London
Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver and Zoe Saldana (Ian West/PA)

Saldana, Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver were among the stars who posed for pictures on the blue carpet on Sunday.

Avatar: The Way Of Water is due for release in cinemas on December 16.

The world premiere will take place on Tuesday December 6 in London’s Leicester Square.

