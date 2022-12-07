Shania Twain shows off bold throwback look on 2022 People’s Choice red carpet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shania Twain showed off a bold throwback look as she appeared on the red carpet of the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

The singer donned an eye-catching leopard print outfit ahead of the ceremony, reminiscent of the music video from her 1997 hit That Don’t Impress Me Much.

Twain, 57, is this year’s recipient of the People’s Choice Music Icon Award as well as a performer at Tuesday’s ceremony.

Shania Twain arrives at the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Arriving for the ceremony she donned a black and leopard-print custom Rodarte gown with a sheer panel across her stomach.

The ensemble also included a hood, similar to that of the video, in which she wore a sweeping one-piece, with long flared trousers and carried a matching leopard-print case.

This year’s People’s Choice Awards took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and was hosted by Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson.

Ryan Reynolds was presented with the People’s Icon award for his contributions to film and television at the annual ceremony (Chris Pizzello/AP)

As well as Twain, Ryan Reynolds and Lizzo are also the recipients of special honours, which were previously announced.

Reynolds has been recognised with the People’s Icon for his contributions to film and television at the annual ceremony.

The actor, known for his Deadpool films and new Welsh-based documentary Welcome To Wrexham, was praised for his “unique ability to create joy” following the announcement.

They told you not to worry, darling: Don't Worry Darling has been named The Drama Movie of 2022!! #PCAs pic.twitter.com/VeY2gGDwsj — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) December 7, 2022

Lizzo was given the People’s Champion Award and later won Song Of The Year for her hit About Damn Time.

Elsewhere at Tuesday’s ceremony, Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, was named as best drama movie of 2022.

Kim Kardashian and her famous family picked up best reality show of 2022, with their eponymous programme The Kardashians.

The ceremony was being broadcast on US network NBC from 2am UK time.