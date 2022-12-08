Bafta to have two hosts and broadcast four award categories live on BBC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bafta to have two hosts and broadcast four award categories live on BBC

By Press Association
December 8 2022, 8.23am Updated: December 8 2022, 12.16pm
The Baftas will broadcast its final four award categories live on BBC One, the awards show has announced (PA)


The Baftas will broadcast its final four award categories live on BBC One, the awards show has announced.

Two hosts will also lead the 76th annual film awards ceremony at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in February.

In March, actress Rebel Wilson hosted the Baftas for the first time and made risque jokes about the Duke of York, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the gender pay gap, her flop film Cats and her recent weight loss.

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
Rebel Wilson attending the 75th British Academy Film Awards (Ian West/PA)

Another change for next year means audiences will be able to tune into new access-all-areas Bafta Backstage Studio, an immersive experience from the red carpet, as part of the BBC One show.

After Dame Shirley Bassey’s performance of her classic track Diamonds Are Forever during the ceremony, music will be performed by yet-to-be-announced new and veteran acts.

Bafta chief executive Jane Millichip said: “The changes we are introducing to the BBC One broadcast of the awards will ensure those audiences will have the best seats in the house.

“Going live for the last awards of the night will raise anticipation and our backstage studio will give viewers exclusive insight into the event and the talent taking part.”

In previous years, the ceremony has been recorded and then broadcast on the same day.

This year’s Bafta ceremony saw Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog winning top honours alongside sci-fi blockbuster Dune, which also collected a string of gongs.

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast won the outstanding British film award (Ian West/PA)

Belfast, Sir Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical film about his childhood during the Troubles, won the outstanding British film award, while No Time To Die actress Lashana Lynch was crowned EE rising star, the only award voted for by the public.

Bafta members will kick off the three rounds of voting for the 2023 awards show on Friday.

Its film nominations will be announced on January 19, ahead of the star-studded ceremony the month after.

In July, Bafta announced the appointment of Ms Millichip, who takes over from Amanda Berry, as chief executive.

Ms Berry announced last year that she would be stepping down from her role after more than two decades at the organisation.

Ms Millichip was previously Sky Studios’ chief content officer and, prior to that, served as the corporation’s chief commercial officer.

The Baftas are on February 19 2023 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.

The ceremony used to be held at the Royal Albert Hall, which had hosted the event since 2017, and London’s Royal Opera House.

