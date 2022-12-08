Joe Lycett ‘not satisfied’ with response from Beckham’s team to shredding stunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joe Lycett ‘not satisfied’ with response from Beckham’s team to shredding stunt

By Press Association
December 8 2022, 5.01pm Updated: December 8 2022, 5.47pm
Screenshot taken from the Twitter feed @joelycett of comedian Joe Lycett appearing to shred £10,000 of his own money after he presented David Beckham with an ultimatum to pull out of his role as a Qatar ambassador or he would destroy the cash (Joe Lycett/PA)
Comedian Joe Lycett has revealed David Beckham’s team has reached out about his ‘shredding’ stunt but said he was “not satisfied” with the discussions.

Last month, the comic gave the former England footballer an ultimatum to pull out of his deal with World Cup hosts Qatar, where homosexuality is still illegal, or he would destroy £10,000 of his own money.

Lycett said he would instead donate the money to LGBTQ+ charities if Beckham ended the controversial sponsorship, reportedly worth £10 million, before the tournament started, and if not, he would livestream himself shredding the money along with Beckham’s “status as gay icon”.

The Birmingham-born comedian appeared to initially stand by his decision by sharing a video of him shredding what looked like wads of cash, but the following day he admitted he had not destroyed the money but had in fact donated it to LGBTQ+ charities.

Lycett told Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel on their The News Agents podcast: “I’ve not heard directly from Beckham. We have had some movement with his people.

“Basically, we’ve had some contact with them but basically, legally at the minute, I’m not sure what I’m allowed to say.

“I’m not satisfied with where we’ve got to let’s put it that way.”

Asked if Beckham’s representative had suggested making donations to charities, the comedian said: “No, none of that. They’re not offering anything really. They’re just talking to us a little bit which they hadn’t done before.”

“I think they’re just trying to get it to go away really. Which it will eventually, and it won’t affect him long-term”, he added.

Lycett also reflected on how he had often felt excluded from football and that the England and Wales players being deterred from wearing the One Love armband was a “real sucker punch” to him.

He said: “What’s been really sad about the whole last couple of months is I always felt that football wasn’t for me, and that it was not a world that I’d be embraced in any way and would be shut out of.

“The One Love Armband, I thought that’s a start. I mean, it wasn’t the pride colours on the armband, it was some weird mix of colours, but fine, it’s something.

“And then for them at the very last minute to go, or we’re not interested was a real sucker punch, because it sort of showed me what I kind of always knew, which is they are allies to a point.”

Listen to the full interview on The News Agents podcast on Global Player now.

