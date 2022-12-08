Emily In Paris’ Ashley Park on not wanting her life to be ‘defined’ by cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emily In Paris’ Ashley Park on not wanting her life to be ‘defined’ by cancer

By Press Association
December 8 2022, 6.08pm
Ashley Park (Francois Mori/PA)
Ashley Park (Francois Mori/PA)

Emily In Paris star Ashley Park has said she did not want to be “defined” by cancer after she recovered from the condition.

The actress, 31, known for her portrayal of Mindy Chen on the hit Netflix series, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia, a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow, when she was aged 15.

After spending nearly a year in the hospital going through chemotherapy, Park said she was determined to pursue what she wanted in life.

Speaking to fitness magazine Shape for their first digital issue, she said: “Once cancer physically left my body, I made it my mission to not let it affect my life.

“I didn’t want it to define me. People were so worried about me, and I became the person that was like, ‘I’m fine. Don’t worry about me. I am going to go after what I want and just do it.’”

The actress went on to star on Broadway in Mamma Mia! and Mean Girls, appearing in shows up to eight or nine times a week.

She said these experiences helped influence her perspective on how to care for her body, explaining: “When you’re performing so much, you realize that your body is your vessel — it’s your instrument.

“So, you have to treat it as such and really take care of it.”

Park said she now focuses on doing some form of movement every day and eating a balanced, primarily plant-forward diet to maintain her health.

“I am so grateful for every opportunity,” she added, “Taking care of myself so I can fully enjoy every minute of this life is very important to me.”

Park rose to further prominence following the release of season one of Emily In Paris in 2020, where she played a billionaire heiress who befriends the titular character Emily, played by Lily Collins.

She said that when they were filming the first instalment she had “no idea how much a part of the pop culture zeitgeist it would become”.

The actress added that the on-screen friendship between her and Collins mirrors reality.

“What you see on screen between Mindy and Emily is very reflective of Lily and I meeting each other as grown women and being like, ‘Oh my God, it was like part of my soul was missing, and now I’ve found it’”, she said.

Emily In Paris returns to Netflix for its third season on December 21.

