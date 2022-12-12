Kings of Pop Stock Aitken Waterman to reunite for Channel 5 documentary

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pop producers Mike Stock, Matt Aitken and Pete Waterman are set to reunite for a Channel 5 documentary featuring interviews with Kylie Minogue, Rick Astley, Jason Donovan and Simon Cowell.

The trio penned many of the enduring hits of the 1980s and 1990s, and helped launch the careers of some of music’s biggest stars.

The three-part documentary titled Stock Aitken Waterman: Step Back In Time reunites the record producers who dominated the music scene and tells the story of success but also of “fractured relationships and court cases”, Channel 5 said.

Bros twins Matt and Luke with Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan at the London studios of Stock Aitken Waterman for the remake of Feed the World (PA)

The broadcaster said it will include rare and unseen footage telling the inside story about how a handshake outside a London pub brought the talented trio together.

Stock Aitken Waterman penned songs for Minogue, Astley, Bananarama, Dead Or Alive and Donna Summer among others.

Waterman, who was a record promoter and producer at the time, said: “If we had to do it all again, I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Meanwhile, Stock, who was a songwriter, musician and producer, said: “Only looking back do I realise what a great time it was.”

Aitken, who also was a songwriter, musician and producer, added: “Like us, hate us, but you’ll never change us.”

Hundreds of screaming pop fans surrounding the studios of producers Stock Aitken Waterman hoping to catch a glimpse of the stars of Band Aid 89 (Martin Keene/PA)

Greg Barnett, commissioning editor for Channel 5, said: “Stock Aitken Waterman created the soundtrack to the 80s and 90s.

“Without their expertise and talent, the world would not have enjoyed the huge success of artistes such as Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Rick Astley, Bananarama and so many more amazing performers.

“We are delighted to reunite Mike, Matt and Pete to talk exclusively for the first time together on television about their astounding success and the trials and tribulations behind those huge, unforgettable hits.”

Lesley Douglas, founder of production company Lonesome Pine, said: “This series has been a labour of love filled with some of the greatest pop music ever produced, we set out to bring the music to a new audience along with rekindling memories of the 80’s and 90’s for the original fans.

“This series puts Mike, Matt and Pete in their rightful place in the pop music pantheon and thanks to Channel 5 for allowing us the time and space to deliver what we hope is the definitive SAW!”