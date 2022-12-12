Seann Walsh was ‘petrified’ of backlash on I’m A Celebrity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Seann Walsh was ‘petrified’ of backlash on I’m A Celebrity

By Press Association
December 12 2022, 12.02am
Seann Walsh (Yui Mok/PA)
Seann Walsh (Yui Mok/PA)

Seann Walsh has said his “bad experience” on Strictly Come Dancing almost stopped him from appearing on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! this year.

The 37-year-old comedian, who made headlines in October 2018 when he was pictured kissing his Strictly professional partner, Katya Jones, said he found the idea of another reality show “terrifying”.

At the time he was in a relationship with actress Rebecca Humphries, while Jones was married to fellow Strictly dancer Neil Jones.

Seann Walsh and his partner Grace Adderley
Seann Walsh and his partner, Grace Adderley (Hello!/PA)

Walsh, who made it to the final five in I’m A Celebrity, said it was his pregnant partner, Grace Adderley, who eventually persuaded him to take part in the Australian jungle challenge.

He told Hello! magazine: “Grace said to me ‘This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance. The adventure itself will make it worthwhile’ – and she was absolutely right.

“I was so petrified of getting backlash. I’d had such a bad experience with all the things that were said about me last time (I did a reality show), the idea of that happening again was terrifying.”

During the show, Walsh spoke with campmates about the backlash he had received after the controversial Strictly kiss drama, with his agent saying his “career was dead”.

He told fellow comedian Babatunde Aleshe: “It was easily the most depressing month of my entire life, Edinburgh after Strictly.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018
Seann Walsh in Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 (Ray Burmiston/PA)

“Just before I’m about to go on (and do a show), my agent comes in and goes ‘Just so you know, there’s like 30 people’.”

Walsh was a late entrant to I’m A Celebrity, joining as an undercover mole alongside former health secretary Matt Hancock after the other stars had arrived.

Former England footballer Jill Scott was named Queen of the Jungle in the final of the ITV reality show, beating Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner to the title.

Walsh said: “Jill was my winner – she was everyone’s winner – and I’m so grateful that the jungle enabled me to meet someone like her because I doubt I would have done so in my normal job.”

– Read the full article in Hello! magazine.

