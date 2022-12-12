Sam Ryder rocketing towards first number one album with debut record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sam Ryder rocketing towards first number one album with debut record

By Press Association
December 12 2022, 6.02pm
Sam Ryder (Ian West/PA)
Sam Ryder (Ian West/PA)

Sam Ryder is rocketing towards his first number one album following the release of his debut record There’s Nothing But Space, Man!

The singer, 33, rose to fame after placing second in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, giving the UK its best result for more than 20 years.

He missed out on the top spot to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra and peaked at number two in the Official Singles Chart with his uplifting pop song Space Man, but he may finally clinch first place.

His album, released on December 9, is currently out-selling his nearest competition by US singer SZA by almost two to one at the midweek stage, according to the Official Charts Company.

If the record holds on to the top spot until Friday, it will be the first debut album by a solo artist to become number one in the UK since Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour in 2021.

This would help round off a mammoth year of success for the singer from Essex, who went on to perform at a string of high-profile events including the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace and the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

However, SZA’s long-awaited second studio album SOS could pose a challenge as the singer seeks to claim her first UK top 10 after her debut record Ctrl peaked at number 45 upon release in 2017.

Taylor Swift’s critically acclaimed 10th album Midnights, which broke a string of records including becoming Spotify’s most streamed album in a single day, currently sits in third place.

As the days to Christmas count down and snow falls across the UK, Michael Buble’s festive classic, titled Christmas, rises one spot to fourth.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles’ award-winning Harry’s House is currently sitting in fifth place in the midweek update.

North Shields singer Sam Fender could potentially land two albums in the top 10 this week following the release of his new offering, Live From Finsbury Park – a recording of his headline set at the venue on July 15, which could debut at number seven.

His former chart-topper, Seventeen Going Under, is also looking like it could rise 34 places to come in at number nine, according to the Official Charts Company.

