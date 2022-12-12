Eleventh celebrity leaves Strictly Come Dancing as finalists confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eleventh celebrity leaves Strictly Come Dancing as finalists confirmed

By Press Association
December 12 2022, 9.02pm
The Strictly contestants to reach the semi-final in 2022 (BBC/Guy Levy)
The Strictly contestants to reach the semi-final in 2022 (BBC/Guy Levy)

Will Mellor has become the 11th celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing after a close semi-final.

The Coronation Street actor, 46, battled it out against singer and radio DJ Fleur East, 35, in the dance off after they came bottom of the leaderboard based on the scores from the judges and public.

The judges awarded 74 to East and gave Mellor a 70 during the semi-finals when they performed two dances.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022,12-12-2022,TX12 RESULTS SHOW,TX12,Will Mellor, Nancy Xu and Fleur East,++Results show - Embargoed for publication until 21:00 hours Monday December 12th 2022++,BBC,Guy Levy
Strictly’s Will Mellor, Nancy Xu and Fleur East give each other a hug as Mellor and Xu go home (BBC/Guy Levy)

Asked for his final words, Mellor said: “I have to thank you all for giving me this chance to put a smile on my mum’s face, she deserves it.

“I’ll take whatever I have learnt from this show forward in whatever I do because it shows you can achieve more than you think.

“I didn’t think I’d be able to get anywhere near this and I am so proud of what we have achieved but also everybody who has voted for me, who has supported me, the messages I’ve had from my local community and children.”

Mellor previously said he wanted the glitterball trophy so his mother could display it on her mantelpiece.

His professional dance partner Nancy Xu also said during Monday’s show: “I really wish I could make more memories with you and your family.”

To save himself, the Bredbury, Stockport-born actor and Xu danced a couples’ choice to a 90s Manchester-inspired medley but did not win favour with the judges.

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas all opted for East and her partner Vito Coppola, who performed the Charleston to Tu Vuo’ Fa L’Americano by Fiorello.

Anton Du Beke, the only judge to choose Mellor, said “both danced terrifically” but he had to go with the “details”.

He added: “Due to an error in a dismount from a lift, I am going to have to save Will and Nancy.”

Mabuse said the “details” led her to choose East while Revel Horwood also said the singer was the “most impressive”.

Ballas said she knows the public have gone a different way than the judges but due to the “micro details” she also opted for East, calling it the “most difficult decision” she has made so far.

Elsewhere during the show, Lewis Capaldi performed his latest single Pointless, alongside dancers Giovanni Pernice and Katya Jones.

The remaining four couples – East and Coppola, Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal, Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu, Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez – will take to the dancefloor next week for the final.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Final will air live on Saturday at 7.15pm, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

