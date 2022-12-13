Strictly Come Dancing finalists reveal routines ahead of Saturday’s live final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Strictly Come Dancing finalists reveal routines ahead of Saturday’s live final

By Press Association
December 13 2022, 5.09pm
Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal during the semi-final of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal during the semi-final of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

The dance routines set to be performed by this year’s Strictly Come Dancing finalists have been revealed ahead of the live final on Saturday night.

Helen Skelton, Fleur East, Hamza Yassin and Molly Rainford were confirmed as this year’s finalists on Sunday after Will Mellor became the 11th celebrity to leave the BBC One dance competition.

Each celebrity will dance three times with their professional partner to perform a routine chosen by the judges, their own favourite dance and finally a show dance.

TV presenter Skelton, 39, and her professional partner Gorka Marquez will perform the jive to Tightrope by Janelle Monae at the request of the judges, their couples choice routine to Mein Herr by Liza Minnelli (from Cabaret) and finally their show dance to Shine by Emeli Sande.

After making it through the dreaded dance-off on Monday, singer and radio DJ East, 35, and her partner Vito Coppola will perform a samba to Hot Hot Hot by Arrow as their judges’ pick.

Their favourite dance will also be their couple’s choice routine, performed to a Destiny’s Child megamix by Destiny’s Child, followed by their show dance to Find Me by Sigma featuring Birdy.

Wildlife cameraman and presenter Yassin, 32, who topped the leader board with his partner Jowita Przystal in the live semi-final on Sunday, is set to fight for the glitterball trophy with his trio of dances, featuring a judges’ pick routine of the salsa to Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez.

He will also perform his and Przystal’s couple’s choice to Jerusalema Remix by Master KG featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode, as well as a show dance to Let’s Face The Music And Dance by Irving Berlin.

TV presenter and singer Rainford, 22, and her partner Carlos Gu will perform a quickstep to Love On Top by Beyonce as their judges’ pick, their rumba to All The Man That I Need by Whitney Houston as their favourite and finish with a show dance to a mix of Kiss and 1999 – both by Prince.

Each of the four finalists have all topped the Strictly leader board at some point during their time on the show and will be fighting to win the most public votes on Saturday evening.

The judging panel, consisting of Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and head judge Shirley Ballas, will offer their feedback on each of the performances – but ultimately it is down to the public to decide who will receive the coveted glitterball trophy for 2022.

Last year’s competition saw Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice crowned the winners of the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Final will air live on Saturday at 7.15pm, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented