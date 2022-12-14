Gok Wan hails family member’s cancer being in remission as Christmas miracle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gok Wan hails family member’s cancer being in remission as Christmas miracle

By Press Association
December 14 2022, 3.21pm
Gok Wan said a new treatment that has put his 12-year-old family member’s cancer in remission is a ‘Christmas miracle’ (PA)
Gok Wan said a new treatment that has put his 12-year-old family member’s cancer in remission is a ‘Christmas miracle’ (PA)

Gok Wan said a new treatment that has put his 13-year-old family member’s cancer in remission is a “Christmas miracle”.

The fashion guru, best known for How To Look Good Naked, has previously spoken publicly about Alyssa, his cousin’s daughter, being diagnosed with leukaemia.

The 48-year-old presenter told This Morning on Wednesday how it has felt to have her selected for the gene therapy treatment called Car-T cell therapy after various other treatments failed to help.

He said: “You get given…the most awful news about Alyssa and it just continues and gets worse and worse and worse and after treatment and transplants and everything else, and then all of a sudden to get the news that actually science has ‘cured’ the leukaemia.

“It has been so shocking and mind blowing…You prepare for the worst as it becomes a way of dealing with what’s going on.”

Last year, he raised more than £50,000 for charity Young Lives Vs Cancer by getting his head shaved live on the ITV show.

Alyssa’s mother Kiona said, “Alyssa was diagnosed a year and a half ago and she has a very common childhood leukaemia but unfortunately conventional medicines didn’t work.

“She had the chemotherapy, she had her first bone marrow transplant (and radiotherapy) none of it worked.

“Nothing could get rid of the leukaemia…It was really tough time…and we spoke to the consultants and they said ‘the only option now really was palliative care’.

“They said ‘anything we try now will be research or new. We can’t guarantee if she’ll survive it or if it’ll work’.”

On wanting to try the treatment, Alyssa said, “If it wouldn’t help me it would help somebody else, but also it was another chance for me as well and then even just doing it, it would make such a difference to the world, even if I didn’t survive it, again, my life then would have had a meaning.”

The treatment uses someone’s own immune cells, known as T-cells, to destroy cancerous ones.

Kiona added: “At the moment, she is completely Leukaemia free.”

She also said: “On the day of the transplant…they came with this tiny little syringe and it was over in three minutes…and it had millions and millions of cells in that were going to go in and fight her leukaemia – which it did.

“It took 28 days…she was very poorly (in hospital during that time).

“(The medical staff said then) ‘we think we’ve managed to get it it all, she can now go for her bone marrow transplant’ her second one.”

Wan said: “It’s just a miracle, you cannot get your head around it can you?

“The success of this is just it’s so incredible and it’s so wonderful for science because it means we’re walking and stepping and hopefully leaping in the right direction, because of course as we know, there are millions of people, millions of families around the world going through what we’ve gone through as a family and this gives hope.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITV Hub.

