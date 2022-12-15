Jill Scott: I intend to invite I’m A Celebrity campmates to my wedding

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jill Scott has said “there will definitely be some extra seats” for her I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! campmates at her wedding.

The former England footballer, 35, was crowned Queen of the Jungle last month after she beat Matt Hancock and Owen Warner in the final of the ITV reality show.

Speaking on The One Show, Scott, who is engaged to her partner Shelly Unitt, revealed some of her former campmates will be invited to her wedding.

She told hosts Lauren Laverne and Harry Judd: “We haven’t set a date yet, but I think it probably came about from I’m A Celebrity, they realised that me and Shelly were engaged.

“So I do think we need to make a plan but they’ll definitely be some extra seats at that dinner table I think.

“I’ll have to invite the campmates won’t I?”

In addition to her fellow finalists, Scott was joined by a number of famous faces during her time in the Australian jungle.

The celebrities in the 2022 line-up included Culture Club frontman Boy George, radio DJ Chris Moyles, soap star Sue Cleaver, former rugby player Mike Tindall, Loose Woman Charlene White, reality star Olivia Attwood, TV presenter Scarlette Douglas and comedians Babatunde Aleshe and Seann Walsh.

The Lioness, who won I’m A Celebrity with 57.7% of the final public vote, also revealed that she is still in touch with her campmates from the series in a WhatsApp group chat.

When asked by Laverne if anyone had left the group chat, Scott replied: “I keep getting asked this, but no, everyone’s still in it.

“For me I like being part of a team that everybody gets on, don’t waste energy having arguments, just get those stars, and that was our main focus, so everybody is still in the WhatsApp chat.”

Scott also revealed she has had requests to sell hot banana water at BOXX2BOXXcoffee, the Manchester coffee shop she runs with Unitt.

During I’m A Celebrity, the campmates attempted to create a hot drink using old banana skins to infuse hot water, which Scott has now said she will be selling at her coffee shop.

“There was a request for hot banana water, which was disgusting by the way,” she said.

She added: “So we are actually selling that, I hope it’s about ten pence, to be honest.”

The One Show airs every weekday at 7pm.