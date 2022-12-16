Hamza Yassin admits he still does not think he can dance ahead of Strictly final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hamza Yassin admits he still does not think he can dance ahead of Strictly final

By Press Association
December 16 2022, 12.03am
Hamza Yassin has admitted he still does not believe he can dance as he prepares for the Strictly Come Dancing final.

The 32-year-old wildlife cameraman and presenter and his professional partner Jowita Przystal are among the four couples who will compete on Saturday to win the glitterball trophy.

Yassin has topped the leaderboard throughout the BBC One show but said taking home the crown would be like all his Christmases, Easters and birthdays rolled into one.

Looking towards the weekend, Hamza Yassin said being crowned the winner would be an ‘absolute dream come true’ (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)

Speaking ahead of the final, he revealed he was excited but also nervous as he did not believe he was going to be in this position.

“I thought week one – get going. I didn’t think I could dance, I still don’t think I can dance,” Yassin said.

Asked if his lack of confidence has been his main struggle, he agreed, saying: “Yeah, I would definitely say that because each week is a new dance and it feels like you’re back in square one again, and you’re learning a different hold or a different feeling.

“And for some of it, you kind of have to act the dances. So confidence for me, I’m certainly out of my comfort zone.

“If you put me in front of a lion charging at me with a camera I’d be like ‘cool’, I know what that’s going to do and I’m confident there.

“Whereas here, I’m in clothes that I would never normally wear, I’m doing stuff that I wouldn’t normally do.”

However, he added that this self-doubt ended up motivating him, explaining: “I thought each week is the one that I’m going to go out in so (I thought) let’s give it our all. We’re doing lifts? Is it one? Let’s do three then.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
The wildlife cameraman and his professional partner Jowita Przystal are among one of the four couples who will compete on Saturday to win the glitterball trophy (Guy Levy/PA)

Yassin also revealed that he cannot hear the music but if there is a rhythm he can “feel it”.

He added that he thinks his dyslexia helps him with this as it means he can visualise in 3D where he needs to be on the dancefloor.

Not only has the dancing put his confidence to the test, but it has also helped him lose nearly 13kg.

Yassin said: “I’m seeing body parts being defined. I feel so much happier, fitter and healthier and I hope I can just keep it going, it would be amazing if I can.”

The cameraman is set to fight for the trophy with his trio of dances, featuring a judges’ pick routine of the salsa to Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez.

Yassin said that reprising the dance felt like “revisiting an old friend”.

He noted that dance has particular importance for him as it was probably the only time he had a “boost of confidence” after it.

On the night he will also perform his and Przystal’s couple’s choice to Jerusalema Remix by Master KG featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode, as well as a show dance to Let’s Face The Music And Dance by Irving Berlin.

Looking towards the weekend, he said being crowned the winner would be an “absolute dream come true”.

“It will be like the icing on the cake. Christmas, Easter and birthdays all mixed together.

“I can’t give her anything in life that she can get herself, the only thing I can do is my best on that dancefloor and hopefully we’ll lift that glitterball trophy together.”

Yassin will be up against radio DJ Fleur East, TV presenter Helen Skelton and actor and singer Molly Rainford during the final after Will Mellor became the 11th celebrity to leave the BBC One dance competition on Monday.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Final will air live on Saturday at 7.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

