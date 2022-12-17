Molly Rainford reflects on how her ‘rocky journey’ has motivated her on Strictly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Molly Rainford reflects on how her ‘rocky journey’ has motivated her on Strictly

By Press Association
December 17 2022, 12.04am
Molly Rainford (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Molly Rainford (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Molly Rainford has said her “rocky journey” on Strictly Come Dancing motivated her to come back stronger each week.

The TV presenter and singer, 22, has battled through four of the dreaded dance-offs while on the BBC show to claim a place in the grand finale on Saturday where she will compete to win the coveted glitterball trophy with her professional partner Carlos Gu.

Rainford feels her theatre school background may have been a factor in why she did not receive as many public votes but she insisted she did not come into the show as a trained dancer.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
The TV presenter and singer has battled through four of the dreaded dance-offs while on the BBC show (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Speaking ahead of the final, she said: “Honestly, I never had any confidence in dance at school and the beauty of going to a theatre school meant that I could work while I was there so the majority of my time I was actually going out (on jobs).

“I did Friday Download when I was at school, CBBC and loads of different things.

“And also, because I’m a singer, I was doing a lot of writing sessions on those days when we did get vocational classes so I wasn’t missing out on academics.”

She also revealed that the week they went back and visited her former teachers at Sylvia Young Theatre School they questioned why she had signed up for the show as they said she had skipped all the dance classes.

Rainford added that due to the nature of the show, it could be a whole range of factors that influence the public vote.

“You just never know what people are voting for really”, she said, “and then I think, again, that’s what makes the show so cool because it is really down to what the public think.

“They might love your dress that week, they might love the song choice, they might just particularly like quicksteps, or whatever it is.

“I think that’s so cool about the show because it really means anyone can do anything.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
The singer said it would be ‘absolutely incredible’ to win the show after everything they have been through (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

She also feels those moments in the bottom two have helped her resilience.

“We’ve had a rocky journey on this show and I am so grateful for those ones because it really made me motivated to come back stronger and it also made us stronger as a partnership, I think,” she said.

“And the fact that we’ve got to this position and through audience vote just means the absolute world.”

During the final, Rainford and Gu will perform three routines – a quickstep to Love On Top by Beyonce as their judges’ pick, their rumba to All The Man That I Need by Whitney Houston as their favourite and will finish with a show dance to a mix of Kiss and 1999 – both by Prince.

The singer revealed she is particularly excited about their show dance as she feels it will be a chance to showcase a completely different side to them.

Reflecting on their Strictly experience, Rainford said it would be “absolutely incredible” to win the show after everything they have been through.

She said: “Considering the journey that we have had and to get here, we are so grateful for everyone that supported us, but also it would show everyone at home that no matter how we got here, you can really do anything.

“To go through that many dance-offs and win the show would be such a moment. And it just shows that hard work and passion and a good partnership definitely just pays off in the end.”

Rainford will go up against wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin, TV presenter Helen Skelton and radio DJ and singer Fleur East during the final after Will Mellor became the 11th celebrity to leave the BBC One dance competition on Monday.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Final will air live on Saturday at 7.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

