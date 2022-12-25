Andrew Lloyd Webber sings Elvis Presley Christmas tune in ode to Jerry Lee Lewis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Andrew Lloyd Webber sings Elvis Presley Christmas tune in ode to Jerry Lee Lewis

By Press Association
December 25 2022, 5.51pm Updated: December 25 2022, 6.09pm
Andrew Lloyd Webber (Joe Giddens/PA)
Andrew Lloyd Webber (Joe Giddens/PA)

Andrew Lloyd Webber has remembered “the greatest rock ’n’ roll pianist ever”, Jerry Lee Lewis, on Christmas Day.

The American musician, whose hits included Great Balls Of Fire and Whole Lot of Shakin’ Going On, died on October 28 this year at the age of 87.

He was one of the last survivors of a generation of ground-breaking performers which included Elvis Presley and Little Richard.

Lord Lloyd-Webber, whose hit musicals include The Phantom Of The Opera, Evita and Jesus Christ Superstar, erupted into a rendition of Presley’s track It’s Christmas Time Pretty Baby in an ode to the late pianist.

In a video posted on Instagram, he said: “Merry Christmas everybody and here is my favourite ever Christmas carol.

“And remember this year was the sad death of the greatest pianist of rock and roll ever, Jerry Lewis. I’m too old to get on the piano like Jerry Lee did but have a wonderful Christmas.”

Jerry Lee Lewis death
Jerry Lee Lewis (Zak Hussein/PA)

The theatre impresario was among a host of famous faces who have used social media to share a Christmas message.

Veteran singer Sir Elton John, 75, thanked his fans for making him feel “so special” over the last 12 months and called it “probably the most successful year” of his career.

Posting on Instagram on Christmas Day, he shared a video of him wearing of glasses decorated with Santa hats and said: “It’s been an amazing year and I want to thank you all for being so supportive.

“Those who came to the shows, those who watched videos online, those who bought CDs, vinyls, streamed things.