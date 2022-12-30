Wham secure final number one of 2022 with Last Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wham secure final number one of 2022 with Last Christmas

By Press Association
December 30 2022, 6.02pm Updated: December 30 2022, 7.06pm
Wham have secured another number one single for Last Christmas (Fiona Hanson/PA)
Wham have secured another number one single for Last Christmas (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Wham have secured another number one single for Last Christmas as they return to the top of charts for the final week of 2022.

The Official Charts Company said the hit festive track, performed by duo George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, grabbed the top spot for a second time this year.

Some 38 years after it was first released, the track sold more than 79,000 units and was the UK’s most-streamed track of the week.

Originally released in 1984, the track once held the record for the best-selling single never to have hit number one in the UK, being famously kept at number two by Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas?

It first reached the top spot on New Year’s Day in 2021, at the time breaking a chart record for the longest time a track has taken to top the singles chart, which is now held by Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill.

Frontman turned solo singer Michael died on Christmas Day in 2016 at the age of 53.

Michael and Wham’s management said in a social media post on Friday: “We’re delighted that ‘Last Christmas’ by WHAM! has hit Number 1 on the UK @officialcharts for the second time within a month!

“Thank you all, what a wonderful way to end the year.  …you wait thirty six years for a number one and then they come like buses!”

Last week, social media star LadBaby, real name Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne – known as LadBaby Mum, made chart history by securing the Christmas number one for a fifth consecutive year.

They claimed the top spot with their single Food Aid, which reworks the Band Aid song Do They Know It’s Christmas? with lyrics about the cost-of-living crisis and vocals from MoneySavingExpert founder Martin Lewis.

This week, US singer Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You climbed back up the charts to number two and Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John’s Merry Christmas hit number three.

Other Christmas hit Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree, reached number four while the highest-charting non-Christmas song is Stormzy’s Firebabe at number five.

Michael Buble’s Christmas returns to the number one spot this week (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Staying with the festive theme, the album charts sees Canadian singer Michael Buble’s Christmas return to the number one spot this week.

While US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift moves to number two with her 10th studio album Midnights after returning to the top of the charts last week with a Christmas number one.

American singer SZA’s second studio album SOS reaches number three while singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran’s Equals lands at number five.

Superstar Sir Elton John’s greatest hits album Diamonds returns to the top five as it lands at number five in the charts.

