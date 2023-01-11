Jennifer Coolidge ‘blames’ Ariana Grande for bringing her career back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jennifer Coolidge ‘blames’ Ariana Grande for bringing her career back

By Press Association
January 11 2023, 10.36am
Jennifer Coolidge has won the Golden Globe Award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television for The White Lotus (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Jennifer Coolidge has won the Golden Globe Award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television for The White Lotus (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Coolidge said she “blames” Ariana Grande for bringing her career back as she took home a prize at the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

The 61-year-old actress won the gong for best supporting actress – television limited series/motion picture for her role in Mike White’s comedy anthology show The White Lotus, in which she has starred for two series.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, she said: “I kind of blame this generation, this new young generation for bringing me back.

“I feel like Ariana Grande put me in her video and that changed a lot for me, sort of overnight.

“I blame her, and I (don’t know) maybe people are just like ‘She’s still alive, whoa, give her a salute’.”

Coolidge is best known for playing Stifler’s mother, Jeanine Stifler, in American Pie in 1999 and a nail salon worker in Legally Blonde in 2001.

She then reprised her Legally Blonde role opposite 29-year-old Grande, who reimagined Reese Witherspoon’s budding lawyer Elle Woods, in the video for hit song Thank U, Next.

The video also replicated other famous moments from a number of romantic comedies, with stars including Jonathan Bennett, Elizabeth Gillies and Stefanie Drummond recreating scenes from films such as Mean Girls, Bring It On and 13 Going On 30.

While accepting her Golden Globe on stage in Los Angeles, Coolidge said she had “big dreams and expectations as a younger person” but they “fizzled” out.

She added: “I thought I was going to be queen of Monaco even though someone else did it.”

The MET Gala 2018 – New York
Ariana Grande’s music video for Thank U, Next featured Jennifer Coolidge (Ian West/PA)

Coolidge also thanked American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy for keeping her going with “little jobs” over the years.

She said: “I didn’t know anybody, and it just was sort of this thing that wasn’t going anywhere.

“Then there were these people who would give me these cute little jobs and it would just be enough to get to the next one.”

She also said that Sex And The City writer Michael Patrick King and Witherspoon helped, adding: “The Weitz brothers (Chris and Paul) would keep me going because some of these would go like five different episodes, and five different sequels of American Pie, I’ve milked that to the bone.

“I’m still going for six or seven, whatever they want.”

Coolidge recently starred as a wealthy woman who visits luxury resorts in the first and second seasons of The White Lotus, which is described as a “social satire following the exploits of various employees and guests” over the course of a week.

She has been awarded an Emmy and received critical acclaim for her role, before picking up the Golden Globe.

She said: “Then you get older and, oh, shit’s going to happen, and I just want to say, Mike White, you have given me hope… you’ve given me a new beginning.

“Even if this is the end, because you did kill me off, but even if this is the end, you changed my life in a million different ways.

“My neighbours are speaking to me and things like that. I was never invited to one party on my hill, and now everyone’s inviting me.”

Editor's Picks