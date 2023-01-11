Gwen Stefani describes influence of Japanese culture on her work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gwen Stefani describes influence of Japanese culture on her work

By Press Association
January 11 2023, 2.55pm
Gwen Stefani has spoken about Japan’s influence on her fashion, music and beauty products (Ian West/PA)

Gwen Stefani has spoken about Japan’s influence on her fashion, music and beauty products, saying a visit to Tokyo had her declaring: “My God, I’m Japanese and I didn’t know it.”

The 53-year-old No Doubt singer drew on Harajuku subculture, inspired by the district of Tokyo known for its colourful street art, on her 2004 debut solo album Love.Angel.Music.Baby.

In 2008, she released her Harajuku Lovers perfume, featuring bottles styled like dolls and modelled on the singer and the four Japanese-American backing dancers who supported her at the time.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York
Gwen Stefani at the Met Gala 2019 (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

In a new interview with US magazine Allure, Stefani was asked what she had learned from that period of her career during the 2000s.

She told the publication that her father’s job at Yamaha had him travelling between their home in California and Japan for 18 years, which had influenced her.

“That was my Japanese influence and that was a culture that was so rich with tradition, yet so futuristic, (with) so much attention to art and detail and discipline, and it was fascinating to me,” she said.

Stefani later visited the Tokyo district in question, telling the magazine: “I said ‘My God, I’m Japanese and I didn’t know it’. I am, you know.”

The magazine also reported her as saying there is an “innocence” to her relationship with Japanese culture, referring to herself as a “super fan”.

“If (people are) going to criticise me for being a fan of something beautiful and sharing that, then I just think that doesn’t feel right,” she said.

“I think it was a time of creativity… a time of the ping-pong match between Harajuku culture and American beautiful culture.

“(It) should be OK to be inspired by other cultures because if we’re not allowed then that’s dividing people, right?”

VH1 Music Awards No Doubt
Gwen Stefani with No Doubt (Anthony Harvey/PA)

The article claimed Stefani said twice that she was Japanese and once that she was “a little bit of an Orange County girl, a little bit of a Japanese girl, a little bit of an English girl”.

The piece added that a representative for Stefani indicated the writer had “misunderstood what Stefani was trying to convey”.

Stefani also told the publication she identifies with the Hispanic and Latinx communities of Anaheim, California, where she grew up.

“The music, the way the girls wore their make-up, the clothes they wore – that was my identity,” she said.

“Even though I’m an Italian American – Irish or whatever mutt that I am – that’s who I became because those were my people, right?”

Representatives of Stefani have been contacted for further comment.

