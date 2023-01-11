SAG Awards to stream on Netflix from next year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards will broadcast live on Netflix globally from 2024.

The announcement marks the start of a multi-year partnership between the streaming giant and organisers of the annual ceremony.

It comes ahead of the announcement on Wednesday of this year’s nominees, which will be revealed on Instagram live by Emily In Paris star Ashley Park and Haley Lu Richardson, who starred in The White Lotus.

The SAG awards are among the first to join forces with a streaming service, with Amazon Prime Video also airing the Academy Of Country Music Awards.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, national executive director of Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), said: “We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show.

“As the only televised awards programme exclusively honouring the performances of actors, whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe.”

Netflix’s head of global TV, Bela Bajaria, said: “The SAG Awards are beloved by the creative community and viewers alike, and now even more fans around the world will be able to celebrate these talented actors.

“As we begin to explore live streaming on Netflix, we look forward to partnering with SAG-AFTRA to elevate and expand this special ceremony as a global live event in 2024 and the years to come.”

The nominations livestream will feature an introduction from SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher as well as announcements by SAG award committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin.

Telecast audiences for major US awards ceremonies such as the Oscars have generally fallen in recent years, with organisers looking at different ways to boost viewership.

The SAG Awards are due to take place on Sunday February 26 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.