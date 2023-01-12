Cate Blanchett responds to criticism that new film Tar is ‘antiwoman’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cate Blanchett responds to criticism that new film Tar is ‘antiwoman’

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 11.12am
Cate Blanchett attending the premiere of TAR (Yui Mok/PA)
Cate Blanchett attending the premiere of TAR (Yui Mok/PA)

Cate Blanchett has said her new film Tar is a “meditation on power” which she feels is “genderless” after an acclaimed female conductor branded the approach “antiwoman”.

Written and directed by Todd Field, the film follows the complicated genius conductor of a German orchestra, Lydia Tar, at the height of her career as it all begins to unravel as she faces accusations about her behaviour and the darker parts of the life behind her success come to light.

The film has been widely praised with Australian actress Blanchett, 53, just winning a Golden Globe for her role as the fictional Tar and is also tipped for an Oscar.

TAR premiere – London
Todd Field and Cate Blanchett (Yui Mok/PA)

However, in a recent interview with The Sunday Times, American conductor Marin Alsop, 66, said the character “offended” her as a woman, conductor and a lesbian.

She said that “so many superficial aspects of Tar seemed to align with my own personal life” including being a lesbian married to an orchestral musician and that she does lectures at prestigious music colleges.

Alsop added that her main issue was the portrayal of women as leaders, saying: “To have an opportunity to portray a woman in that role and to make her an abuser? For me that was heartbreaking.

“I think all feminists should be bothered by that kind of depiction, because it’s not really about conductors, is it? It’s about women as leaders in our society.”

Addressing Alsop’s criticism on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme , Blanchett said: “I have the utmost respect for Marin Alsop. She’s a trailblazer of a musician and a conductor.

“And it’s a very provocative film and it will elicit a lot of very strong responses for people.

“What Todd and I wanted to do was to create a really lively conversation. So there’s no right or wrong responses to works of art.

“It’s not a film about conducting, and I think that the circumstances of the character are entirely fictitious.

“I looked at so many different conductors, but I also looked at novelists and visual artists and musicians of all stripes. It’s a very non-literal film.”

Last Night of the Proms 2013
US Conductor Marin Alsop (Lewis Whyld/PA)

Responding to Alsop’s critique that there are “many actual, documented men” that the film could have been based on and to put it on a female feels “antiwoman”, Blanchett added: “She’s entitled to her opinion, absolutely. But it’s a meditation on power and power is genderless.”

Reflecting on having the focus on a female, the actress said she does not think you could have talked about the “corrupting nature of power” in the same “nuanced way” if it had been a man.

“It is a meditation on power and the corrupting nature of power and I think that that doesn’t necessarily happen only in cultural circles”, she said on the radio show on Thursday.

“I mean, she could just as well have been a master architect or the head of a major banking corporation.

“It is also about giving birth to something and of the creative process, but the destructive urge behind that, as well and I feel that there’s a self combustion in her.

“But I don’t think you could have talked about the corrupting nature of power in as nuanced away as Todd Field has done as a filmmaker if there was a male at the centre of it because we understand so absolutely what that looks like.

“And I think that power is a corrupting force no matter what one’s gender is, I think it affects all of us.”

