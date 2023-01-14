Martin Kemp and Shirlie Holliman both unmasked on Masked Singer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Martin Kemp and Shirlie Holliman both unmasked on Masked Singer

By Press Association
January 14 2023, 9.27pm
Martin Kemp and his wife Shirlie Holliman have both been unmasked as The Masked Singer’s first duo. (Ian West/PA)
Martin Kemp and his wife Shirlie Holliman have been unmasked as The Masked Singer’s first duo.

The Spandau Ballet bassist, 61, and his wife Holliman, 60, both found themselves in the bottom two as Cat & Mouse as they faced off against the masked character Knitting in the sing-off on ITV’s celebrity singing show.

Asked if their son, Capital Breakfast DJ Roman Kemp, knows that they have taken part, Holliman said: “No, this is going to embarrass him. Most people say they are doing it for their kids.”

Kemp also said: “We’re doing it to embarrass them.”

The celebrity couple also have a daughter, musician Harleymoon Kemp.

Following the reveal, their son wrote on Twitter: “I just shouted the phrase ‘take it off’ to my parents I cant undo that #MaskedSingerUK.”

He also wrote “are you f***ing joking” after the reveal.

Martin Kemp, who is also known for his work as an actor in EastEnders, said: “We loved it so much. You literally become possessed when you put the mask on.”

Holliman, who performed with Wham! and as part of the duo Pepsi & Shirlie with Helen DeMacque, said: “It is just so off the wall. It’s so much harder to sing in the mask than you imagine it will be. ”

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2022 – Day Two – O2 Arena – London
Roman Kemp, Capital DJ, and son of Martin Kemp and his wife Shirlie Holliman (Ian West/PA)

She said there was a clue, a reference to her book with DeMacque called Pepsi & Shirlie – It’s All in Black and White: Wham! Life And Friendship.

“I’ve never done anything so nerve racking in my life,” Holliman added.

The judges guessed that Cat & Mouse could be Danny Dyer and his daughter Dani Dyer,  Sarah Michelle Gellar and her Buffy The Vampire Slayer co-star Anthony Head, Britain’s Got Talent’s David Walliams and Amanda Holden and EastEnders’ Adam Woodyatt and Maisie Smith.

The judges include presenter Davina McCall, singer-songwriter Rita Ora, presenter Jonathan Ross and comedian Mo Gilligan.

Ora said to Holliman: “Well you sang beautifully by the way.”

After the reveal, Holliman and Kemp then performed Get Happy, a song popularised by Judy Garland.

Host Joel Dommett said: “Honestly you’ve been such a joy.”

Other characters Jellyfish, Otter, Knitting and Phoenix have made it through The Masked Singer’s Time Machine special with songs from the eras.

Next Saturday, Fawn, Jacket Potato, Pigeon, Rhino and Rubbish will be taking to the stage once again.

