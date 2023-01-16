Maya Jama shocks Love Islanders with first bombshell of the series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Maya Jama shocks Love Islanders with first bombshell of the series

By Press Association
January 16 2023, 10.59pm
(ITV/PA)
(ITV/PA)

Maya Jama has left the Love Island contestants in shock after announcing the arrival of the first bombshell of the new series.

The launch of the ITV2 dating show’s ninth series saw a fresh crop of islanders enter a luxury villa in South Africa on Monday night.

As the islanders settled into their new home and began to get to know each other, the show’s new host Maya Jama made a surprise visit and broke the news of a late arrival.

The 28-year-old presenter, who took over from Laura Whitmore after she announced she was stepping down from the show in August, told the islanders: “As you know, this is Love Island and we always say expect the unexpected, and you never know when someone will walk through that door.

“The public have been voting on who should be the first bombshell to enter the Love Island villa. Islanders, get ready, this is Tom.”

After a public vote, 23-year-old semi-pro footballer Tom Clare from Barnsley was chosen to enter the villa as the first bombshell of the series.

Before leaving the villa, Jama warned the male islanders: “In 24 hours Tom will get the chance to couple up with the girl of his choice, leaving one of you single and your place on the island at risk.

“I suggest you boys get grafting and hold on tight to your girls.”

Before his arrival, a confident Tom said: “I’m definitely going to be scoring some goals in the villa.

“If there’s a girl I want and she is coupled up, nine times out of 10 I will get her.”

Earlier in the programme the show’s initial couples were revealed after a coupling-up ceremony hosted by Jama.

Kicking off the coupling was biomedical student Tanya Manhenga, who chose airport security officer Shaq Muhammad.

Lana Jenkins, a make-up artist from Luton, chose to couple up with the show’s first visually impaired contestant, Ron Hall.

After coupling and recoupling a number of times, Kai Fagan, a PE and science teacher from Manchester, ended up with Tanyel Revan, a hairstylist from north London,

Anna-May Robey, a payroll administrator from Swansea, was ultimately coupled with TV salesman Haris Namani, from Doncaster, who said “there’s no girl that’s ever turned me down” but admitted he has never been in love.

The two remaining islanders – actress Olivia Hawkins, who initially chose to couple up with Kai, and farmer and TikTok star Will Young – formed the final couple.

Olivia appeared initially unimpressed when Will revealed he had another girl’s initial tattooed on his ankle.

“Why would you tell me that? You should have lied!” she said.

Jama suggested she has faced difficulties in her past relationships during the launch show.

She told the 10 new contestants: “Don’t forget, finding your perfect match is never that simple – trust me, I know.”

Jama parted ways with ex-boyfriend Stormzy in summer 2019 after more than four years together and was later in a relationship with American basketball player Ben Simmons.

During the episode, she quizzed the male islanders to find out what they are looking for from the girls.

Asked about his type, Shaq said: “I go for more personality and vibes but she’s definitely got to be funny – funny is top of my list, I love it.”

Haris revealed he has never been in a relationship, and Kai said he is “looking for a wifey”.

The new series is the show’s first winter series since before the coronavirus pandemic.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Heather Jordan passed away in October. Image: Kerry Whyte.
Family wants Dundee care home shut down for ‘horrific’ treatment of mum before her…
2
How the new Dundee Ford Centre dealership at Baird Avenue could look. Image: Your Ford Centre.
New £4.5m Ford dealership planned for Dundee
3
Stewart Arbuckle assess the damage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Couple fear someone will be killed after TENTH car crashes into garden on edge…
4
John Stewart and Cynthia Stewart leave Forfar Sheriff Court.
Cruel Angus couple narrowly avoid jail for shocking neglect of pet dog and cats
5
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Andrew Donaldson, Methven axe threat Picture shows; Andrew Donaldson, Methven axe threat. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 11/01/2023
Axeman told Perth couple he would ‘smash son’s skull in’ over £450 debt
6
Quinn Coulson played 11 times for Raith Rovers in the first half of this season. Image: SNS.
Dundee take former Raith Rovers winger on trial
7
Police Scotland have sealed off Kirkton Road in Burntisland. Image: Supplied.
Woman taken to hospital with head injury following Burntisland incident
8
Mhairi was forced to take Jasper to the vets after he suffered a solid kidney. Image: Mhairi Haggarty
Forfar cat owner left with huge bill after insurance firm refuses to pay for…
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040545 - Sheanne Mulholland story: Pics of secondary school picket lines at Harris Academy for national teacher strike. Picture shows: teachers picketing at the entrance to Harris Academy, Perth Road, Dundee, 11th January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
New teacher strikes: Here’s how Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools are…
10
A fire broke out at Dundee's Craigie High School on Sunday evening. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Investigation after deliberate fire at Dundee’s Craigie High School

More from The Courier

Courier News,Rob McLaren story. CR0003783 . Perimax Meat Co in Arbroath is facing an uncertin future. Pic shows; general view of exterior of Perimax in Arbroath. Thursday, 20th September, 2018.
Former Perimax building in Arbroath could be transformed into whisky bond
DVVA chair Martin Manzi, deputy chair Ailsa McAllister and CEO Christine Cooper. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomspn
Dundee charities 'not in control of own destiny' amid funding cuts
Derick Osei celebrates a Dundee goal against Airdrie. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee 'have to be creative' says boss Gary Bowyer as he explains Derick Osei's…
Police were called to Francis Street Lochgelly. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Police probe after man found injured in Lochgelly street
Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold a referendum next year. Image: PA.
Gender reform law blocked by UK Government as Nicola Sturgeon condemns 'full frontal attack'
(ITV/PA)
Monday court round-up — Park flasher and drunk crasher
Miley Cyrus has taken aim at her ex-husband in new single.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Can fury ever be cathartic after partner causes you emotional hurt?
The bus stop at Dundee Railway Station. Photo supplied by Councillor Fraser Macpherson Date; 12/01/2023
Dundonian passengers raise concerns about road safety at station bus stop
Harkes applauds the sold out United section at Easter Road. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Harkes addresses MLS 'interest' and declares top 6 a realistic target for…
Craig Kennedy is accused of approaching women outside Perth's Bee Bar.
Man, 34, in court accused of menacing women and making 'alarming noises' around Perth

Editor's Picks

Most Commented