Tyler West says male Strictly stars host boys’ night and are ‘closer than ever’

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 4.57pm Updated: January 19 2023, 6.45pm
Tyler West and Dianne Buswell during the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour press launch at the Ultilita Arena, Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
Tyler West and Dianne Buswell during the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour press launch at the Ultilita Arena, Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

Tyler West has revealed that the male stars of Strictly Come Dancing series 20 are “closer than ever” and have hosted a boys’ night ahead of the Strictly Live Tour.

The Kiss FM DJ competed in the most recent series of the BBC One dancing show alongside Strictly professional Dianne Buswell and became the eighth celebrity to be eliminated from the competition.

Speaking at the launch of the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour in Birmingham, 26-year-old West spoke about being reunited with his fellow dancers after the Christmas break.

“I did just absolutely go to town eat over Christmas … but I tell you what, I’ve missed dancing so much, so being back dancing with Di again and dancing with the rest of the crew, it is just an amazing feeling,” he told the PA news agency.

West, who was eliminated after the competition’s return to Blackpool’s prestigious Tower Ballroom, went on to reveal how he spends his free time on tour, adding: “The boys are closer than ever. We had a boys’ night last night and we got haircuts, we played Fifa, we were living our best lives.

“It is just such an experience, you do feel like you’re a rock star on the road. So tour life, well and truly, does have my heart at the moment.”

Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps star Will Mellor, who will be dancing with professional partner Nancy Xu during the tour, admitted that he isn’t able to join in with the boys’ nights.

“I’m old. The Fifa, the haircuts and the parties in the rooms, years ago? Yes. Now? I need my sleep because I’ve got to dance on that floor and my knees are broken and I’m an old man!” the 46-year-old told PA.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Tyler West and Dianne Buswell during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

He added: “Once we’re in the flow of it I can relax a bit more, but at the moment I’m still a bit paranoid about getting it wrong in front of thousands of people.

“I’m still trying to get my rest, a couple of drinks, but nothing too crazy.”

Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, who is partnered with Nikita Kuzmin, also spoke about how close the cast of the live tour have become, saying: “We’re like family really, and it’s so nice to all be together and going through this whole tour experience together and having fun.

“Yes, we’re dancing, but actually, we’re friends too.”

While presenter Molly Rainford, who is dancing with her partner Carlos Gu during the live tour, added: “What everyone says about the Strictly family is so so true, and I didn’t realise how true it was until I was in that position, and I couldn’t have asked for a better group to go on tour with.”

Reigning Strictly Come Dancing champion Hamza Yassin and his partner Jowita Przystal will also be performing on the tour, as will Fleur East and Vito Coppola.

Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2023
The cast of the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour (Jacob King/PA)

Helen Skelton will dance with Kai Widdrington during the live tour, having been partnered with Gorka Marquez during the BBC One competition.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke – who is part of the tour for the first time, will be joined by Janette Manrara as host.

The live show visits venues including Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena, Leeds’s First Direct Arena, the AO Arena in Manchester and Newcastle’s Utilita Arena.

Strictly Come Dancing Live! runs from January 20 to February 12, with 32 shows across the UK and tickets on sale now.

