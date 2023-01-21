Pamela Anderson says she felt ‘violated’ by new series about infamous sex tape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Pamela Anderson says she felt ‘violated’ by new series about infamous sex tape

By Press Association
January 21 2023, 2.10pm
Pamela Anderson (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Pamela Anderson (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Pamela Anderson has said she felt “violated” by the makers of the new TV series about her infamous sex tape, but she does not blame Lily James for portraying her in the show.

The Hulu miniseries, titled Pam & Tommy, chronicles the whirlwind romance of Baywatch star Anderson and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, played by Sebastian Stan, and the theft of their intimate video which was leaked on the internet in 1997 after being stolen from their home.

The series was later nominated for a string of Emmy and Golden Globe Awards, including best actor and actress nods for James and Stan for both award shows.

Pam And Tommy
Lily James portraying Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee in a new series Pam & Tommy (Disney/Erin Simkin/Hulu)

In a new interview with The Guardian, actress and model Anderson has said she feels “violated” by the makers of the show, Hulu, who she claims never got in touch with her, asking: “How are they allowed to do that?”

On James, she added: “I heard she’d been nominated for an Emmy, but maybe that was a joke.

“It’s not her fault; it’s a job. But whoever created it – well, it just feels like something else stolen.”

The series was created for Hulu and premiered on the network as well as being released on the streaming service Disney+.

James previously told US outlet Deadline that she had not heard from Anderson about the series, saying: “I have to respect that boundary. All we wanted to do was shine a light on this story and reveal it.

“It’s the ugly truth really of how awful what happened to them was, and every second of it, we were on Pamela’s side.”

In the in-depth interview with The Guardian, Anderson reflects on her tumultuous relationship with Lee and other partners in her life, which she has documented in her upcoming memoir Love, Pamela, and the Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story, which will launch on January 31.

The 55-year-old admitted there were challenges with her relationship with Lee, who she married in 1995, including him being “so jealous” of her interacting with other men, saying: “I thought that’s what love is.”

She added: “But the love of my life was Tommy. And I know it wasn’t perfect but, you know, no-one’s perfect.

“Oh OK, perfect for me. Two imperfect, crazy people. We made two beautiful babies and so I don’t have any regrets.”

In 1998, Lee was sentenced to six months in Los Angeles County Jail for battering Anderson and the couple later divorced.

The pair had two sons, Brandon, 26 and Dylan Lee, 25, who Anderson has said encouraged her to make the new documentary so people could understand who she really was.

“They didn’t deserve all the drama. But, despite the gene pool, they’re perfect gentlemen,” she said.

“Looking at them today I get a little choked up because they’re such good men.”

Throughout her life, she was also married and later divorced a number of times to Kid Rock, Rick Salomon, Jon Peters and Dan Hayhurst.

She revealed that in January 2022, she gave herself a goal: “Don’t meet any men. Just focus … just be in love with myself.”

During that time, the actress and former Playboy Playmate worked on the memoir and documentary which will tell her story from her perspective.

Reflecting on the past year of being “alone”, she added: “I haven’t been near my friends hardly at all, either.

“The capacity to be alone is the capacity to love, right? But this is going to be good for me.

“I’m going to be able to get through it, because now with the documentary and the book, people will see the whole character. And then – maybe – I can become a human being again.”

Hulu has been contacted for comment.

The full interview can be read in The Guardian.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
2
The property at 46 Rumdewan, Kingskettle. Image: Auction House Scotland
Auction for Fife three-bedroom fixer-upper starts at £110k
3
The overturned gritter. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inveralmond Roundabout clears after 6-hour gritter recovery operation
4
Allen Kerr.
15-times cocaine limit lorry driver blacked out on notorious Fife road
5
This house in Kirkmichael has seen its asking price slashed. Image: Zoopla
5 Dundee, Perth, Fife and Angus properties that have had their price tags slashed
6
Glenrothes High School building with school sign in foreground
How many bullying incidents did your Fife school report? Glenrothes’ three secondary schools logged…
7
Stagecoach founder, Dame Ann Gloag is one of one of four people being accused of immigration offences.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge
8
William Innes at Perth Sheriff Court.
Sick Perth paedophile stole photos of local schoolgirls from social media and put them…
9
Ewan Law was caught after the L-plates prank.
L-plates prank proves costly for Fife drug-driver
10
Angry residents at Glendevon Country Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perthshire country park lodge residents’ water troubles continue after NINE-day drought over festive period

More from The Courier

Fox was content to have reached the last-16. Image: SNS
No ‘stress and panic’ for Dundee United as Liam Fox outlines why Rory MacLeod…
Dundee new and old: Josh Mulligan challenges ex-Dee Mark O'Hara. Image: SNS.
St Mirren v Dundee Verdict: Player ratings, key moments as penalties do for the…
Ricky Little was forced off early on in the Arbroath v Motherwell clash after being sick. Image: SNS
Ricky Little 'violently sick' during Arbroath Scottish Cup loss to Motherwell as Ian Campbell…
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Google Maps.
Man and woman injured during St Andrews disturbance
Aziz Behich celebrates his crucial opener. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict as Tangerines overcome early wobble to navigate University challenge
Arbroath keeper Cammy Gill blocks a Mikael Mandron effort against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and ratings as Angus side crash out of Scottish Cup…
No trains will run between Dundee and Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick
No trains between Dundee and Aberdeen due to track replacement works
Cameron Laidlaw leaves Forfar Sheriff Court.
Carnoustie cannabis dealer's home raided hours after he collected drugs
To go with story by Maggie Miller. Samantha Paton, owner and founder of Isolated Heroes - a Dundee fashion house. Picture shows; Samantha Paton . Unknown. Courtesy Claire Granger Date; Unknown
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…
Three Minutes: A Lengthening. Image: Courtesy of Family Affair Films.
Paul Whitelaw: Curl up for some comfort viewing with this week's TV travelogue choices

Editor's Picks

Most Commented