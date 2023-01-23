Ant and Dec extend exclusive ITV contract for further three years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ant and Dec extend exclusive ITV contract for further three years

By Press Association
January 23 2023, 7.51pm
Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (Ian West/PA)
Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (Ian West/PA)

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have extended their exclusive relationship with ITV for a further three years, the broadcaster has confirmed.

The Geordie presenting duo, both 47, currently host a number of popular programmes which air on ITV1 and streaming service ITVX.

The extension of the pair’s contract will also see them celebrate 25 years of working with ITV after they were first signed by the broadcaster in August 1998.

Britain’s Got Talent Photocall – London
Ant and Dec currently host a number of ITV shows including Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and Britain’s Got Talent (Ian West/PA)

Speaking about the extension and upcoming anniversary, McPartlin said: “We’re so lucky to host the best entertainment shows in the world.

“We absolutely love our shows and we are both extremely happy and very excited to extend our relationship with ITV for another three years.”

Donnelly joked: “We can’t believe we are reaching 25 years exclusively with ITV. Especially as we are both only turning 30 this year!”

The presenters have fronted a number of ITV shows during their relationship with the broadcaster and streaming service and will continue to do so throughout 2023.

Across the year, McPartlin and Donnelly will host a new series of Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, Britain’s Got Talent, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! South Africa, which is set to feature some of the show’s most memorable camp mates from the original show.

During their presenting careers at ITV, the pair have scooped a mammoth 43 National Television Awards, including 21 for best TV presenter, and 18 Bafta awards.

Kevin Lygo, managing director for media and entertainment at ITV, said: “The world of television and streaming is always a much brighter place with Ant and Dec at the centre of it, and we look forward to continuing our successful working relationship with them across the next three years.”

