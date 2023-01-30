Brother of Deborah James: She cared about engagement on cancer, not money raised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brother of Deborah James: She cared about engagement on cancer, not money raised

By Press Association
January 30 2023, 4.15pm
The brother of Dame Deborah James said she cared more about the number of people she was “touching” with her cancer awareness campaign activities than the amount of money she raised for cancer charities (PA)
The brother of Dame Deborah James said she cared more about the number of people she was “touching” with her cancer awareness campaign than the amount of money she raised for charity.

Dame Deborah, known by her social media handle Bowelbabe and a presenter of the You, Me And The Big C podcast, died last June at the age of 40, five years after being diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Her Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK, has raised more than £7.5 million through its online appeal and her posthumously published book How To Live When You Could Be Dead has continued to bring in funds from sales.

A BBC Sounds live special, You, Me And The Big C: Putting The Can In Cancer, was recorded to pay tribute to the late campaigner.

Her brother, Benjamin James, said: “She just had this vision of wanting to give more people more time, through doing something good and using her platform to raise as much money, as much engagement, as much awareness, as she could.”

He added: “We were all focused on that first £1 million that was publicised but I remember Debs turning around and saying ‘Now (there) is almost 330,000 individual donations’.

“I think her view is all about the numbers (engaged) and she was reading the comments from so and so whether it’s £1 or £100,000, she was caring about the number of people that she was touching.

“And I think she kind of just brought home that it was about the engagement, not kind of, you know, the exact number.”

He added that his sister “never planned to go quietly” and had a “relentless acceptance of talking about things so frankly”.

“I think she just did what she wanted,” he said. “She didn’t really listen to anyone if she got told not to and just went about things her own way.”

Dame Deborah’s sister, Sarah Wieczorek, also spoke about the late campaigner during the show, saying she could “never settle” and would do things to the “best” of her ability.

“She’s the same as she’s always been,” she added. “And I don’t think the cancer changed her actually, either. So that was the nice thing. It was her personality (in her public work).”

On how she would remember her, Ms Wieczorek said: “I think the spontaneity of her (is) really how I (will) remember her, and just her laugh.”

Her brother added: “I think it’s no, like, specific images, kind of just the annoying – but very caring – things (she did). Make sure that you kind of live everything really well.”

Both Dame Deborah and fellow podcaster Rachael Bland’s lives were celebrated during the live event at the Radio Theatre in London by their family, friends and cancer community as the show marked five years of broadcasting.

The series, which launched in March 2018, has won acclaim for its candid discussions about the practicalities of living with cancer, from hair loss to dealing with finances.

The one-off episode, recorded in front of a live audience, was presented by Lauren Mahon and Ms Bland’s widower Steve.

Ms Bland died in 2018 at the age of 40 after being treated for breast cancer.

– You, Me And The Big C: Putting The Can In Cancer is available on BBC Sounds.

