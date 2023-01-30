Ashton Kutcher reveals he nearly bought a Premier League football team recently

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ashton Kutcher has admitted he came close to purchasing a Premier League football team recently.

The American actor, 44, revealed he decided against following in the footsteps of fellow Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who took control of Wrexham AFC in 2021, as the distance from the US and the UK would stop him from being present at matches regularly.

Kutcher discussed the decision while appearing on The One Show on Monday with his co-star Reese Witherspoon, 46, to promote their upcoming Netflix movie Your Place or Mine.

Meanwhile, the Legally Blonde actress said she could be tempted to invest in Arsenal as they are her favourite team.

Ashton Kutcher reveals he "came very close" to investing in a @PremierLeague team in the last month! 😱#TheOneShow 👉 https://t.co/cD4gJEcaEb pic.twitter.com/pXEH2P26bB — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) January 30, 2023

Speaking on the BBC show, Kutcher said: “I’m a big United States soccer fan. Nobody can hate United States soccer because we’re never in the final.

“I have not watched an MLS (Major League Soccer) game yet but I do watch Premier League, and I actually came very close to investing in a Premier League team in the last month.”

When asked what had stopped him, he explained: “If I own a football team I want to go watch the matches and I’m like ‘do I have time to fly back and forth?’”

Witherspoon became a part-owner of Nashville Soccer Club last year alongside her husband Jim Toth.

Asked if she could be tempted to invest in a UK football club, Witherspoon said: “I mean, if there’s space in Arsenal, I think all my sons, everybody would be really, really excited because that’s our favourite team.

“We watched the game the other day, it was bananas. That’s our team.”

She added: “I’m probably going to really like wreck myself here too because I’m sure there’s a few people out there who are not Arsenal fans but I just have to be honest”, before noting that she is also a fan of Paris St Germain.

In their upcoming Netflix film Your Place or Mine, due out on February 10, Witherspoon and Kutcher star as best friends Debbie and Peter.

When they swap their homes for a week, they get an insight into each other’s lives that could open the door to love.

Talking of his character, Kutcher said: “I think Peter has the parenting style of someone who’s never had to be a parent before.

“This kind of you just fly by the seat of your pants, expose them to everything and see what sticks, and hope that there’s no broken bones in the process.”