O2 apologises to Beyonce fans for ticket pre-sale ‘difficulties’

By Press Association
February 2 2023, 12.38pm
Beyonce will embark on her first world tour in seven years (Mason Poole/PA)
Beyonce will embark on her first world tour in seven years (Mason Poole/PA)

O2 has apologised to Beyonce fans who have faced “difficulties” while trying to buy tickets for the singer’s UK tour dates, after experiencing “huge demand”.

On Wednesday, the popstar, 41, announced she would be visiting the UK for a series of live performances as part of her first world tour in seven years.

After pre-sale tickets went live for O2 customers via the O2 Priority app and website on Thursday, some customers reported issues during the purchasing process.

A spokesman said: “We apologise to any customers who are experiencing difficulties trying to get Beyonce tickets through our Priority platform today.

“We’re seeing huge demand and we’re doing everything we can to help ensure all our customers can get through.”

The global pop sensation will perform at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on May 17, Murrayfield in Edinburgh on May 20 and the Stadium of Light in Sunderland on May 23, as part of her Renaissance album tour.

She will then play two nights at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 29 and 30.

The world tour will begin on May 10 in Stockholm before visiting stadiums in the rest of Europe and the UK in spring and summer.

O2 Priority pre-sale ticket prices for the UK shows ranged from £56 for a seated ticket to £2,400 for a VIP “on stage” front row experience.

There will be further pre-sale ticket releases from a number of other retailers on Friday and Monday, followed by general sale on Tuesday February 7.

As part of the Renaissance tour, the singer’s BeyGOOD initiative, which she created in 2013 to support programmes around the world, will continue its work in various cities by setting up events, celebrating small businesses and awarding grants.

Students will also be supported through scholarships to colleges and universities in 10 cities along the tour.

Beyonce’s last tour was the mammoth Formation World Tour in 2016, which was announced after her guest appearance at the Super Bowl 50 half-time show.

