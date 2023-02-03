Hugh Bonneville and Johnny Vegas will discover ancestry in DNA Journey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Hugh Bonneville and Johnny Vegas will discover ancestry in DNA Journey

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 12.02am
Hugh Bonneville is paired with Liverpool-born comedian John Bishop (Ian West/PA)
Hugh Bonneville is paired with Liverpool-born comedian John Bishop (Ian West/PA)

Actor Hugh Bonneville, comedian Johnny Vegas and Line Of Duty actor Adrian Dunbar will discover their ancestry in a new series of DNA Journey later this year.

The fourth series on ITV1 will see four celebrity pairings unearth their past and make life-changing discoveries in South Africa, Ireland and Norwich and St Helens, in England.

Bonneville, 59, who lives in West Sussex, is best known for playing Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham in the Downton Abbey films and ITV series, and for starring in the Paddington movie and the sequel Paddington 2.

Eaten by Lions Premiere – London
Johnny Vegas is paired with fellow comedian Alex Brooker, a regular on The Last Leg (Ian West/PA)

He will be paired with Liverpool-born comedian John Bishop, 56.

Northern Ireland-born actor Adrian Dunbar, 64, best known for playing Superintendent Ted Hastings in hit BBC police drama Line Of Duty and for starring in The Crying Game, and ex-Men Behaving Badly star Neil Morrissey, 60, who has Irish ancestry, form another pair.

Croydon-born comedian Alex Brooker, a co-host on The Last Leg, and Merseyside-born comic Vegas, who also appeared as an actor in Benidorm, will also explore their ancestry together.

In the final pairing, Oti Mabuse and her older sister Motsi Mabuse, both known for Strictly Come Dancing, will uncover the truth behind their bloodlines using the show’s DNA technology and genealogy expertise.

ITV Palooza 2022 – London
Northern Ireland-born actor Adrian Dunbar is known for Line Of Duty (Ian West/PA)

The two ballroom dancers, who are from South Africa, moved to Germany and appeared on the country’s version of Strictly Let’s Dance before joining the celebrity dancing series on the BBC.

Oti Mabuse, 32, announced she would leave the BBC show in 2022 and became a judge on ITV’s Dancing On Ice and a panellist on The Masked Dancer, while Motsi Mabuse, 41, is a Strictly judge.

Kathleen Larkin, executive producer at Voltage TV, said: “This emotional series has some jaw-dropping revelations showing that some of our celebrity pairings are more connected to each other than they ever dreamed of.”

The third series of DNA Journey featured the ice-skating duo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, alongside Coronation Street stars Maureen Lipman and Rula Lenska, and The Chase stars Anne Hegerty and Shaun Wallace.

The Fashion Awards 2022 – London
Oti Mabuse is paired with her older sister Motsi Mabuse (Ian West/PA)

Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, Gavin and Stacey on-screen spouses Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb, comedians Joel Dommett and Tom Allen, and presenters Alison Hammond and Kate Garraway also featured.

Speaking about the fourth series, Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: “DNA Journey delves deep into the celebrity’s family history and has unearthed some astonishing revelations over the last few years.

“It’s great to see these famous faces sharing their journey with each other and we’ve got another great line-up with some more fascinating surprises.”

– DNA Journey returns on ITV1 and ITVX in 2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
2
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
3
David Aird and Lee Brown will be sentenced later. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery
4
Wallace Hospital on Americanmuir Road. Image: DC Thomson.
Cigarette break Dundee mental health worker awarded £23k after ‘shambolic’ dismissal
5
Former Strathallan School pupil Robbie MacIsaac has designed a blowpipe to stop moisture getting into bagpipes.
Dragons’ Den: Did ex-Perthshire pupil’s bagpipe invention blow investors away?
6
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
7
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View
New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay
8
Prosecution case finishes in Troon Avenue murder trial
9
North Muirton Primary School.
Woman charged after lollipop man knocked down outside Perth school
10
Perth Harbour.
Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance

More from The Courier

Emma Varley, St Andrews Botanic Garden artist in residence. Image: Fife Contemporary
New St Andrews Botanic Garden artist-in-residence explores AI-generated botanical images
Richard Smernicki (left) who runs the music business course at Perth UHI with SMIA's chief executive officer Ronnie Gurr. Image: Richard Smernicki
Perth UHI music industry partnership will help make music students career-ready
Kirkcaldy brothers Leon and Leyton McLean have been given Courier Gold Stars for their fundraising for charity LoveOliver. Image: Steven Brown/ DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy brothers get Courier Gold Stars for raising funds for cancer charity
Melpi Platani says parking is essential for those popping to the shops on Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about…
Josimar in action against the Republic of Ireland in 1987 during Brazil's European tour. Image: Shutterstock.
Josimar to Dundee United: How Jim McLean almost pulled off 'most outrageous transfer' in…
Plans for Leven beach could include a Singing Butler statue
Statue of Jack Vettriano's The Singing Butler could become iconic landmark on Leven beach
Carnoustie Gold Links. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Scottish Golf Tourism Awards winners: Carnoustie Golf Links celebrates two awards
Eetu Vertainen. Image; Shutterstock.
Eetu Vertainen: Welsh champions TNS battling Linfield to sign St Johnstone striker in summer
Melker Hallberg. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone yet to open contract talks with Melker Hallberg
Natalie Erskine got her hands on a Forfar bridie in tonight's episode of Eat The Town. Image: BBC Scotland
Bridies and potato vodka: The best of Forfar's food and drink star on BBC…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented