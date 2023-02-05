Beyonce and Adele to battle it out for top prizes at the Grammys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Beyonce and Adele to battle it out for top prizes at the Grammys

By Press Association
February 5 2023, 2.46am
Beyonce is in the running for the three biggest awards at the Grammys (Valeska Thomas/PA)
Beyonce is in the running for the three biggest awards at the Grammys (Valeska Thomas/PA)

Beyonce and Adele are preparing to face off at the Grammys in a repeat of their 2017 battle.

The 65th awards, dubbed “the biggest night in music”, will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Both stars are nominated in the three major categories for established artists: album of the year; record of the year; and song of the year, as is Harry Styles.

Beyonce is nominated in nine categories, while rapper and 2022 Glastonbury headliner, Kendrick Lamar, has the second-most nominations with eight.

The Crazy In Love singer stands a chance of equalling the record of most Grammy wins by a solo artist of all time on Sunday, if she claims just three of the gongs.

She currently has a collection of 28, three less than the current record of 31, held by the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti.

Graham Norton Show – London
Adele came out on top the last time the star pair went head-to-head (Matt Crossick/PA)

Adele is nominated in seven categories and Styles in six.

For album of the year, the awards offer the opportunity for a rematch between two of the biggest female solo artists in the world.

In 2017 Adele won album of the year for 25 and record and song of the year for Hello, beating her “idol” to the three top awards.

She tearfully dedicated her prize to Beyonce, who missed out with her celebrated visual record, Lemonade, saying on stage: “I can’t possibly accept this award” – and even broke the prize in half to try to share it.

This year, Adele’s comeback record, 30, will go up against Renaissance by Beyonce, as well as Harry’s House by Styles.

In the song and record of the year categories, As It Was by Styles, Break My Soul by Beyonce and Easy On Me by Adele will compete for the gong.

Top UK singles of 2022
Harry Styles is also in the running for the three biggest awards (Ian West/PA)

Lizzo could also win big on the night.

Her single About Damn Time is nominated for record of the year and song of the year, and her album Special is up for album of the year and best pop vocal album.

Lamar’s album Mr Morale And The Big Steppers is up for album of the year, while his track The Heart Part 5 is nominated for best rap performance and best rap song.

British indie rock duo Wet Leg have also earned nominations for best remixed recording for Too Late Now and best non-engineered album (non-classical).

They are also up for best new artist alongside Eurovision 2021 winners, Maneskin.

This year, the ceremony features five new categories including songwriter of the year (non-classical), giving the Recording Academy an avenue to honour music’s best composer.

Comedian Trevor Noah is returning as host while James Corden, Cardi B and US First Lady Jill Biden will be on hand to present the awards.

Styles, Lizzo, Mary J Blige, Sam Smith and Kim Petras are among the performers confirmed for the night.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on February 5 on the CBS TV Network and will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The sunken hot tub at the home in Blair Place, Kirkcaldy.
Fife home with indoor sunken hot tub and steam room on sale for £415,000
2
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
Police at Kinnoull Hill after the body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police confirm identity of body discovered at Perth beauty spot
4
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
5
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
6
Man found injured near Douglas Medical Centere in Dundee
Probe as man found injured on Dundee street
7
Farah Al-Nuaimi appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Jealous wife tried to set fire to husband in Dundee flat
8
Ernest Nicolson has been missing from Dunfermline since Friday. Image: Police Scotland.
Police appeal for missing Dunfermline man
9
Paul Brown admitted the terrifying crime on the banks of Loch Tummel.
Jekyll and Hyde brute jailed for nearly drowning wife in Perthshire loch
10
Rannoch Road, Perth. Image: Google Street View.
Police probe after man acted aggressively towards public in Perth street

More from The Courier

Empty land close to the Black Wood of Rannoch, near Loch Rannoch.. Loch Rannoch.
Deer threat to Highland Perthshire's ancient Caledonian Pinewoods
Make this rainbow cake for your next birthday celebration. Image: Denby
Sweet treats: Brighten up every birthday with this colourful Rainbow cake
Pars boss James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake hails 'team performance' from Dunfermline and gives update on Rhys Breen injury
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is ready to fight for survival. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell insists Arbroath are up for Championship survival fight ahead of Cove Rangers…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer was frustrated at his side's 1-1 draw at Hamilton. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on Hamilton frustration as he explains Zach Robinson and Luke…
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reveals Connor McBride pep talk as goal hero proves…
The Pars celebrate. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Montrose verdict: Key moments and star men as Pars get back to…
Ryan Edwards trudges off. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Star man, player ratings and key moments as Ryan Edwards sees…
Police were called to Kinnoull Street in Perth on Friday evening. Image: Google Maps.
Man taken to hospital after being struck by bus in Perth
Dundee striker Kwame Thomas battles with the Hamilton backline. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee Verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Hamilton hold out for…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented