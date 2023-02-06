Dave Chappelle wins Grammy for controversial Netflix special The Closer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dave Chappelle wins Grammy for controversial Netflix special The Closer

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 5.37am
Dave Chappelle (Netflix/Mathieu Bitton/PA)
Dave Chappelle (Netflix/Mathieu Bitton/PA)

Dave Chappelle has won the best comedy album Grammy for his Netflix special The Closer, in which he sparked a backlash with his comments about gender.

The comedian won the category over Louis CK, Jim Gaffigan, Randy Rainbow and Patton Oswalt to claim his fourth gong at the annual awards.

In the special, Chappelle said “gender is a fact” and shared his backing for JK Rowling, who has also attracted criticism for her comments about biological sex.

In late 2021, Netflix employees were said to have reacted with anger at his comments and reportedly organised a walkout over the streaming giant’s decision to air the special.

Chappelle later hit back at criticism of his comments in a video uploaded to Instagram.

He said: “For the record, and I need you to know this, everyone I know from that community has been nothing but loving and supporting so I don’t know what all this nonsense is about.”

Netflix’s co-chief executive Ted Sarandos had backed Chappelle and refused calls to pull The Closer from the service and said in an internal memo it did not cross “the line on hate”.

The special went on to secure a number of award nominations including two Primetime Emmy nods.

Representatives of Chappelle have been contacted for comment.

