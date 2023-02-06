Indie duo Wet Leg score two Grammy wins less than two years after first live gig

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rising stars Wet Leg have claimed their first Grammy awards, less than two years on from their very first live gig.

The Isle Of Wight-based rock duo, Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, scooped two gongs at one of the biggest nights in the music industry calendar in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The pair took home best alternative music performance and alternative music album at the 65th annual ceremony, taking to the stage sheepishly to accept the awards.

Henry Holmes, from left, Rhian Teasdale, Joshua Omead Mobaraki, and Ellis Durand of Wet Leg accept the award for best alternative music performance for Chaise Lounge (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“This is so funny, thank you so much. What are we doing here? I don’t know. But here we are,” said Teasdale, accepting the first award.

Later on, speaking in the winners room following their first two wins, she told the PA news agency they could not “compute” their success from the last 18 months.

“It’s very bizarre, very magical. We cannot compute,” Teasdale said.

The pair laughed in the Grammys winners’ room and gave the thumbs-up sign as they exited.

The long-time friends formed the band in 2019 and signed with Domino Recording Company, which represents artists including Arctic Monkeys, Franz Ferdinand and Hot Chip.

April saw the highly-anticipated release of their self-titled album, which was met with critical acclaim (2022 Mercury Prize/PA)

Their debut single Chaise Longue was released in June 2021, racked up millions of streams, with their second Wet Dream enjoying similar success after release in September the same year.

Wet Leg were included on the BBC’s Sound Of 2022 list, but lost out to Bath-based singer-songwriter Pink Pantheress.

April saw the highly-anticipated release of their self-titled album, which was met with critical acclaim.

They went on to wow crowds with a performance on the Park Stage at Glastonbury festival last year, which resulted in roads near the venue being closed due to overcrowding.

In July 2022 their track Angelica was included on former president Barack Obama’s summer playlist alongside tunes by fellow Grammy-winners Beyonce and Harry Styles.

The pair took home best alternative music performance and alternative music album at the 65th annual ceremony (Jae C. Hong/AP)

The same day their album was announced as part of the 12-strong shortlist for the coveted Mercury Prize.

Responding to the nomination, they said: “It’s been just over a year since our first gig and we are all still in shock at where this journey has taken us.

“When we started the band, we never really thought we’d get the opportunity to make any recordings at all, let alone a whole album… and now to have that album nominated for a Mercury has left us absolutely lost for words.

“We feel very lucky that we got to make the album that we made. Thanks to everyone who helped us along the way. Feeling very proud and grateful today.”

Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together. Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add? pic.twitter.com/9OgPq0SRy4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2022

Last year Wet Leg were also nominated in two categories at the Aim Awards, including UK Independent Breakthrough and Best Independent Track for Chaise Longue.

Shortly before the 2023 Grammys they supported Styles on his world tour.