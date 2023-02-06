Harry Styles: Grammys success feels like validation I’m on the right path

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry Styles: Grammys success feels like validation I’m on the right path

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 6.20am Updated: February 6 2023, 7.06am
Harry Styles: Grammy success feels like validation I’m on the right path (Jae C. Hong/AP)
Harry Styles: Grammy success feels like validation I'm on the right path (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Harry Styles says his major Grammy win feels like validation that he is “on the right path” with his music.

The 29-year-old singer took home the biggest award of the night – album of the year – for his third studio album, Harry’s House.

Speaking in the winner’s room after the ceremony, Styles said he was “overwhelmed” but “so grateful” to receive the award, and that the album had been “for my friends”.

65th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Harry Styles performs As It Was at the 65th annual Grammy Awards (Chris Pizzello/AP))

“I think we’re overwhelmed at the moment, I definitely wasn’t expecting to get this,” he told the PA news agency.

“I think being nominated for stuff like this kind of feels like the winning part, being recognised by your peers.

“It’s obviously incredibly nice to receive this, I don’t think it’s the reason any of us in the room do it, but I’m so grateful they thought our album was worthy of it.”

65th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Harry Styles accepts the award for album of the year (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

He continued: “I think more than anything it just kind of feels like validation you’re on the right path in choosing, when we get in the studio and just make the music we want to make.

“It feels really nice to feel like ‘oh that is the right thing to do’ and it’s crazy. I’m really proud of everyone who made the album.

“I will continue to say that this one was for my friends.”

Styles accepted the top gong from a superfan, who had been brought up to the stage by Grammys host Trevor Noah, and embraced her as he took the prize.

Earlier in the evening Styles also took home the Grammy for best pop vocal album, and performed his hit song As It Was.

Taking to the stage, he donned a long tasselled silver shirt, with matching trousers, which shimmered as he charged around the space.

Styles was joined by a troupe of dancers for a neatly choreographed routine on a separate rotating stage piece, similar to the song’s music video.

As It Was also earned nominations for both song of the year and record of the year, but lost out to Bonnie Raitt and Lizzo respectively.

The former One Direction star also enjoyed a stand-out 2022, with the release of two films: Don’t Worry Darling co-starring Florence Pugh, and My Policeman alongside Emma Corrin.

Harry’s House also secured him a nomination for the coveted Mercury Prize last year, but Styles lost out to Little Simz.

