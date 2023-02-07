Friends’ David Schwimmer among stars for this year’s Great Celebrity Bake Off

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Friends star David Schwimmer, reality TV personality Gemma Collins and Olympian Tom Daley are among the famous faces who will compete in the new series of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer.

The charity spin-off series will return to Channel 4 later this year, complete with a fresh batch of 20 celebrities each vying for the coveted title of Star Baker.

Also among the line-up is Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden, comedian Judi Love, TV presenter AJ Odudu and radio DJ Adele Roberts.

Singer Jesy Nelson, The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades, Ted Lasso actress Ellie Taylor, TV presenter Paddy McGuinness, Loose Women star Coleen Nolan and Funny Girls actress Rose Matafeo will also be hoping to impress with their baking skills.

The Inbetweeners actor Joe Thomas, comedian Mike Wozniak, W1A star Jessica Hynes, actor and filmmaker David Morrissey, poet Tim Key, Murder In Successville actor Tom Davis and actress and stand-up Lucy Beaumont complete this year’s crop of celebrities.

In each episode celebrities will battle it out over three rounds – the Signature, the Technical and the Showstopper challenge – in a bid to be crowned Star Baker and impress judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith.

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith along with presenters Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas are returning for the charity spin-off series (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA)

Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas will return to host the spin-off series.

In December, Lucas announced he would be stepping down from his presenting role on the main show as he could no longer commit to the programme’s schedule alongside his other projects.

Singer Ellie Goulding and presenter Emma Willis were among the stars who were crowned Star Baker last year in the charity series.

Stand Up To Cancer, launched in 2012, is a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 with more than £93 million raised in the UK to date.