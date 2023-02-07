Love Island bombshell Claudia Fogarty gets hearts racing in dramatic entrance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Love Island bombshell Claudia Fogarty gets hearts racing in dramatic entrance

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 10.31pm
Love Island (ITV)
Love Island (ITV)

New bombshell Claudia Fogarty has made a shock entrance to the Love Island villa amid the popular heart-rate challenge.

The 28-year-old fashion boutique owner from Blackburn, and daughter of former motorcycle racer Carl Fogarty, arrived at the end of Tuesday’s episode of the ITV2 reality show.

After all the other girls had performed their sultry routines, Claudia surprised the other islanders as she strutted into the villa dressed in a red angel outfit with elaborate wings and said: “Let’s really get them hearts racing.”

Before she arrived, the islanders had been showing off their moves as the heart-rate challenge returned.

The boys were up first as they each performed a sultry dance routine for the girls, who were all wearing heart-rate monitors to assess who gets their pulses racing most.

Airport security officer Shaq Muhammad was first up dressed in a risky version costume of his day job, and said: “Which one of you girls needs a pat down?”

Meanwhile, Casey O’Gorman wore a cheeky lumberjack outfit and said he felt like Channing Tatum in Magic Mike.

Kai Fagan showed off his moves as a soldier, Ron Hall got pulses pumping as a builder and Tom Clare arrived as a dark angel complete with wings to tempt the girls.

He later admitted in the Beach Hut: “Hopefully I got the girls’ hearts pumping, my heart’s still pumping.”

Jordan Odofin donned American football attire and gave Tanyel Revan a lap dance, to which she commented: “Jordan has got rhythm, I loved his little hips moving.”

Will Young stunned the girls as a saucy pirate, getting a stand ovation and Samie Elishi later saying: “Oh Will, Will, Will. No-one will ever do it like him, he just goes above and beyond.”

The girls were up next with Olivia Hawkins donning a black latex ring girl outfit which got the boys flustered and Tom saying she “set the bar high”.

While Lana Jenkins popped out of a giant present dressed in a red bow which left Ron in a daze, saying: “She walked out and it was like from a cartoon where your eyes just burst out of your face.”

Ellie came out dressed as a sexy cat, while Samie Elishi wore an all black devil-style outfit which left Tom speechless.

Tanya Manhenga flirted with the boys as a French maid, while Tanyel showed off her best twerking as a cheeky bunny.

Wearing an all-pink cowgirl outfit, Jessie Wynter made her mark as she said “Howdy boys” and dropped into full splits during her performance.

Ahead of her arrival, Claudia revealed that her father Carl was “really proud” of her for joining the show and that he wanted her to take the opportunity to “find someone that’s not a dickhead”.

However, she said he had warned her that she could not have sex on TV and that she had advised him to shut his eyes at moments he did not want to see.

Her father was also crowned King of the Jungle on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2014, but Claudia added that this did not put pressure on her as she had joined Love Island to find love, not to win.

Reflecting on what she will bring to the villa, she said: “Definitely my northern charm with some humour, bubbliness and sass…

“I think I’ll spice things up a bit, I’m a confident person, I can be fiery when I want to be, but I’m a girls’ girl so I know I will get on well with all of them all.”

The fashion boutique owner also revealed she had her eye on Tom as she feels he is a “really down-to-earth guy” and is also family-orientated like herself.

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

