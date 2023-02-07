Barbra Streisand to release long-awaited memoir this autumn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Barbra Streisand to release long-awaited memoir this autumn

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 10.53pm
Barbra Streisand is to publish her long-awaited memoir later this year (Yui Mok/PA)
Barbra Streisand is to publish her long-awaited memoir later this year (Yui Mok/PA)

Barbra Streisand is set to release her long-awaited memoir this autumn, her publisher has announced.

My Name Is Barbra, which will be published by Penguin Random House UK imprint Century on November 7, will explore the six-decade career of the 80-year-old star.

Many books have been written about the renowned actress and singer’s life but this will be the first time Streisand will chronicle her story in her own words.

From Broadway to the big screen, the much-loved star is one of the biggest-selling recording artists of all time, and one of the few performers to have achieved EGOT status (winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony).

In the memoir, Streisand will recount her life from growing up in New York to the early days of her career and the years after.

Her breakout performance came with the musical and film versions of Funny Girl and she went on to have an illustrious career in the entertainment world.

Over the years, she has been awarded two Oscars, one for best actress for her role in 1968’s Funny Girl and the other for best original song in the 1976 film A Star Is Born.

She has also won a host of Emmys, Grammys, Golden Globes and a Tony across her lifetime.

With 1983’s Yentl, she directed, produced, wrote and starred in the major motion picture and became the first woman to win a Golden Globe Award for best director.

She has also been awarded the National Medal of Arts from President Bill Clinton, France’s Legion d’honneur, and America’s highest civilian honour – the Presidential Medal of Freedom – from President Obama.

Streisand has also been an advocate for many causes and created the Streisand Foundation in 1986 to advance her philanthropic interests ranging from women’s rights to the protection of the environment.

Barbra Streisand
Producer, director and star of ‘Yentl’, Barbra Streisand (PA)

Publishers have sought a Streisand memoir for decades, with the singer telling Jimmy Fallon in 2021 that Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis asked her to write one in the early 1980s, when the former first lady was an editor at Doubleday.

The memoir was first announced in 2015, and scheduled for two years later, although it did not have a title at the time. A reference to it on her website, posted in 2015, was later pulled.

Ben Brusey, Century publishing director, said: “Barbra Streisand is the ultimate artist and icon, peerless in her mastery of multiple fields from music to film, theatre to philanthropy.

“Now, with the momentous publication of My Name is Barbra, Streisand announces herself as the ultimate writer and storyteller.

“One of the greatest tales of the creative life ever told, Streisand’s memoir reveals a voice on the page that is every bit as heartfelt, entertaining and spectacular as her greatest performances.

“We are thrilled and honoured to be publishing Streisand’s memoir and know it will be a landmark event full of joy and creativity that will dazzle and delight readers and critics alike.”

My Name Is Barbra will be published by Century, a Penguin Random House UK imprint, on November 7.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The legal case has been dropped.
Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery
9
2
Lauren Hunt.
Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee
3
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
4
The A90 junction with Claverhouse Road.
Collapsed drain causes delays on major Dundee roads
5
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
6
Adam Alexander's mum Tricia Bremner and sister Gillian Watson are featuring in a new Netflix documentary about his disappearance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary
7
The new addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash
3
8
Andrew Innes was on hunger strike in Perth Prison.
Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn’t get ‘a…
9
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month.
Terminally ill Dundee paedophile could be spared jail due to ‘basic’ prison healthcare and…
10
Roofer John Pryde died after the fall in Cupar.
Roofer died after eight-foot fall in Cupar, fatal accident inquiry hears

More from The Courier

Six Nations: Scots focus on mental approach to 'backing up' big wins at last
Dundee fireman Steven Adams is heading to Turkey to join the search and rescue team. Image: SFRS
Dundee fireman heading to Turkey to join earthquake rescue mission
CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls' allegations
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Seed potato exports are valuable to Scotland Picture shows; Seed potatoes in field. Unknown. Supplied by AHDB Date; Unknown
Exporters attend global showcase for seed potatoes
Barbra Streisand is to publish her long-awaited memoir later this year (Yui Mok/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Testosterone and war hero
Nicola Sturgeon at a podium, looking bored.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Polls look bad for the SNP? Imagine if there was a functioning…
Angus Council's director of finance, Ian Lorimer. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Council is so skint it would need an 88% rise in Band D…
Noah Khogali. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.
Perth and Kinross Council may sever links with Chinese Communist Party
Zach Robinson has returned to Dundee from AFC Wimbledon. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee have a problem to solve but beware piling pressure on returning…
Cammy MacPherson and Graham Carey came up with their own way to decide who would take a free-kick.
St Johnstone: The shocking numbers behind dead-ball drought that sparked 'rock, paper, scissors' dice…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented