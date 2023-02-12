ITV sees Brits audience grow as Harry Styles scoops four awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

ITV sees Brits audience grow as Harry Styles scoops four awards

By Press Association
February 12 2023, 4.13pm Updated: February 12 2023, 5.46pm
Harry Styles won four awards at the Brits (Ian West/PA)
Harry Styles won four awards at the Brits (Ian West/PA)

More than three million viewers tuned into the Brits this year, according to overnight figures.

ITV said 3.3 million viewers on average watched the programme, which ran from 8.30pm to 10.45pm on Saturday, and was hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan at the O2 arena in London.

The number of viewers who saw Harry Styles collect four awards, including the coveted artist of the year, peaked at 3.9 million.

The Brit Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
Sam Smith arrives the Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

Last year, when Adele took home three awards and Gilligan also hosted, an average of 2.7 million tuned into the show according to overnight figures.

Highlights of the show, which returned to a Saturday night slot from midweek, included Sam Smith performing a risque rendition of their hit single Unholy plus performances by Styles, Lizzo, who wore a pink fluffy outfit, Wet Leg, Stormzy, David Guetta and Lewis Capaldi.

The Brit Awards 2023 – After Party – London
Amy Love, right, and Georgia South from Nova Twins attending the Brit Awards after-party (Suzan Moore/PA)

Indie rockers Wet Leg followed up on their success at the Grammys last week, where they won two prizes, by claiming the gongs for best new artist and best group.

The band, comprised of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, are due to head out on tour as Styles’ opening act in the coming months.

Beyonce picked up two wins at the awards – for best international artist and best international song for Break My Soul.

The 41-year-old, pop superstar was not present but in a video message said: “Thank you so much for this incredible recognition” before thanking her British fans.

The Brit Awards 2023 – After Party – London
Eva Apioh attending the Brit Awards after party (Suzan Moore/PA)

She added that “the renaissance begins” in reference to her first world tour in seven years which kicks off on May 10 in Stockholm and also sees dates in the UK.

Gilligan apologised for “technical difficulties” during the event before viewers were shown archive footage of Adele performing at last year’s ceremony.

This year also saw the return of the Brits after-party which was held at the Nobu Hotel in London.

It was attended by Amy Love and Georgia South from the heavy rock duo Nova Twins, rapper Bugzy Malone, singer-songwriter Tom Grennan, presenter Clara Amfo and singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding.

Both Grennan and the Nova Twins had been nominated for awards but lost out on the night.

