Love Island couples look shaky as new connections explored in Casa Amor

The couples of Love Island look shaky as all the contestants explore new connections with the Casa Amor bombshells.

Monday’s episode saw the boys get a shock as six new girls arrived at the main villa after the girls had left for the infamous second property the day previous.

Sammy James, Layla Al-Momani, Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo, Lydia Karakyriakou, Sanam Harrinanan and Lynda Flix made their dramatic entrance as the boys were speaking about how they were lonely without the girls present.

The Casa girls are ready to turn some heads 🔥 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/TJd8BhOSFv — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 13, 2023

Ahead of the girls’ arrival, brand managing director Layla, 28, described herself as having both looks and brains, adding: “I can’t wait to get into the villa and find my man. No girl is getting in my way, this is all about me.”

Social worker Sanam, 24, admitted that she believes the other girls should be worried about her as she is “not afraid to step on anyone’s toes” while dental receptionist and baker Cynthia, 25, warned the other girls to watch out because “Sin City is on the way”.

Beauty buyer Sammy, 27, said she had her eye on a few boys and that she did not intend to be rejected in the villa as she never had been before – and healthcare assistant Lynda, 22, added that she was planning to leave with a man.

Fashion retailer Lydia, 22, revealed she was adamant she was going to get what she wanted in the villa, adding: “I’m definitely not one to stand down when there’s something that I’m after. I don’t mind breaking up a couple. I don’t know these girls. I don’t owe them anything. So if I like a guy I’m definitely going to go for it.”

After the girls had all introduced themselves, Casey O’Gorman and Shaq Muhammad gave the girls a guided tour of the villa.

After they had settled in, Ron Hall, who is currently coupled up with Lana Jenkins, talked privately to Sanam and said he found it “hard” in the villa as he liked flirting but that it often got him into trouble.

She replied that “sometimes trouble isn’t too bad” to which he agreed, adding: “If I get to know another girl that surpasses what I had then I’m going to allow it to happen. We joke about it but we ain’t girlfriend and boyfriend.”

Elsewhere, Casey admitted in the beach hut: “As much as I’m missing the other girls I am very excited for the next couple of days.

“I will be more than happy for Claudia (Fogarty) to get to know the boys in there. I don’t want her to hold back because I’m not going to be holding back in here.”

Later when he was speaking to Cynthia he added that he felt Casa Amor would be the “perfect test” for him as he had known Claudia for the same amount of time as how long this challenge will be.

Is Will back in his flirt era? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/0JDnz45nRm — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 13, 2023

Farmer Will Young, who has been very settled with partner Jessie Wynter, also looked like he could be tempted to explore as he talked to bombshell Layla about how she does not think Will and Jessie are compatible.

In the beach hut, he said: “Now I am going to have a little flirt, make her feel welcome. Have a little dibble dabble. See what happens.”

Tom Clare, who is currently paired with Samie Elishi, also talked to the other new arrival Sammy by the poolside.

Reflecting on their relationship from what she has viewed, Sammy said: “I just don’t think there’s any substance. I think you need a real woman. I think the passion is missing, the excitement” and added that she thinks she is going to get him in trouble.

Elsewhere in Casa Amor, the original girls also got to know the new line-up of boys which includes Frankie Davey, 22, Kain Reed, 21, Ryan Weekley, 22, Maxwell Samuda, 23, Bayley Mummery, 25 and Martin Akinola, 27.

The group all held a party in Casa Amor which saw the girls dancing and chanting “Casa Amor” with the boys, which annoyed the other male islanders in the main villa as they could hear the music.

During the party, Martin from Dublin took the opportunity to speak with Tanya and he told her: “You’ve not really had a proper test.”

Tanya asked whether he thinks he is her test to which he replied: “I’m the exam, the main event and I feel like you know it, too.”

She admitted that she has had a few arguments with Shaq in the past couple of days and it had made her question her attraction to him.

She added: “I feel like everything happens for a reason and your timing is also happening for a reason. So for now, I’m enjoying getting to know you” before agreeing to share a bed together that night.

Meanwhile, Samie admitted she was most interested in steel erector Ryan, 22, and when she later chatted with him he told her she was the most attractive of the girls in his opinion.

Reflecting on her relationship with Tom, he said: “So far it is going good, I won’t lie. But I’m a slow burner, it takes me a while so we’ve struggled with that because he’s really affectionate straight away. It’s still early days we’re only getting to know each other.”

Later in the beach hut, she revealed: “My conversation with Ryan went really, really well. He’s impressed me to be fair, he was ticking quite a few boxes.”

Elsewhere, Jessie told new arrival Frankie: “If someone was going to top Will it would have to be next level.”

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.