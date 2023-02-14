Sir Tony Robinson to reprise role as Blackadder’s Baldrick for Comic Relief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sir Tony Robinson to reprise role as Blackadder’s Baldrick for Comic Relief

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 12.11pm
Sir Tony Robinson (Ian West/PA)
Sir Tony Robinson (Ian West/PA)

Sir Tony Robinson is set to reprise his role from Blackadder for the first time in more than 20 years for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day appeal.

The actor, 76, starred as Edmund Blackadder’s servant and sidekick Baldrick in the classic BBC sitcom from 1983 to 1989 and in a number of subsequent specials.

Comic relief co-founder and director Richard Curtis, who co-wrote the hit series, announced Sir Tony’s return but confirmed Rowan Atkinson would not be reprising his titular role.

Television – BBC – Blackadder Goes Forth – Rowan Atkinson and Tony Robinson – London
Rowan Atkinson as Edmund Blackadder with Sir Tony Robinson as Baldrick (Martin Keene/PA)

Speaking to Gary Davies on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Tuesday about the charity show, Curtis said: “I’m really nervous about saying this but I think for the first time in 20 years, Baldrick is going to be giving some kind of performance.

“We’re just conspiring about it now, so I think there’s going to be a marvellous, turnip-based thing with Tony Robinson now back in action. So I’m excited about that.”

Davies asked whether Atkinson was also going to be involved, to which Curtis replied: “No, Rowan’s far too serious to do any of that.”

Sir Tony previously reprised his role for a Comic Relief Red Nose Day sketch in 1988 alongside Atkinson.

Rowan Atkinson, left, as Blackadder, and Tony Robinson (Baldrick) in a special one-off edition of Blackadder for Comic Relief in 1988
Rowan Atkinson, left, as Blackadder, and Tony Robinson (Baldrick) in a special one-off edition of Blackadder for Comic Relief in 1988 (PA)

The special, which was set in the English Civil War, saw Edmund Blackadder and his servant Baldrick as the last two men loyal to the defeated King Charles I of England.

Sir Tony also returned to the role in 1999 for the short film special Blackadder: Back & Forth.

In 2020, Stephen Fry reprised his Blackadder role of Lord Melchett for a Comic Relief skit where he starred alongside the Prince of Wales, then the Duke of Cambridge.

The sketch saw William and Melchett chatting over a video call as the event was held during the coronavirus pandemic.

Curtis, who co-founded the charity Comic Relief with comedian Sir Lenny Henry in 1985, also revealed Kylie Minogue will be involved with the upcoming appeal show.

He added that they will also be going to South Africa to do their own Love Island sketch, which he said will be “fabulous”.

‘About Time’ Premiere – London
Director Richard Curtis (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“It’s going to be a very good night. And it’s so important now, so many people are having such a tough time in the UK at the moment,” Curtis said.

“We find that we’re giving people food, topping up people’s energy cards, doing as much as we can to alleviate things.”

Money raised for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day will help the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems and food poverty in the UK and across the world.

A portion of the money raised will also go towards the emergency response to the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

– Red Nose Day returns to BBC One on March 17 with hosts AJ Odudu, David Tennant, Joel Dommett, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Bruce Wilson. Image: Facebook.
Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife
2
Susan Sutherland appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts…
3
James Heggie was on trial at Perth Sheriff Court
Perth family used hidden camera to spy on gran’s gardener, trial told
4
Edith Bowman and Colin Murray in Anstruther for Food Fest Scotland. Image: BBC Scotland
Anstruther’s Edith Bowman takes the Food Fest Scotland trail to her home town in…
5
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
12
6
Police were called to Craigowan Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police and paramedics called to Dundee street after man assaulted
7
Fiona Walsh of Toll House Spirits. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will ‘decimate business’
6
8
Fox, left, and owner Mark Ogren
Liam Fox relishing Mark Ogren talks as Dundee United boss opens up on relationship…
9
Derek Strachan was convicted of the historic assaults. Image: DC Thomson.
Former Angus fruit picker who abused girls in 1984 must pay them thousands
10
Nealle's family pay their respects in February 1993 following the discovery of the body. Image: DC Thomson.
How did Dundee man Nealle Wilson meet his lonely end among the pines?

More from The Courier

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image: Supplied
Humza Yousaf: Dundee-based health secretary 'veering' towards bid to become next first minister
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald's
Liam Dick was pleased William Akio got off the mark so soon. Images: SNS.
Liam Dick on 'good vibe' brought by new signings as he identifies key area…
Mackay said the side must do better from the off this weekend. Image: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay on why doing video work on Dunfermline's incredible Airdrie comeback felt 'a…
Courier- Cheryl Peebles- Queen Anne High School - CR0039229 - Dunfermline - Image shows: GV of Queen Anne High School, Dunfermline 02/11/2022 - Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Dunfermline schools targeted in three-day teacher strikes - the full list
Sir Tony Robinson (Ian West/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Hatchet man and Twitter blast
Max Kucheriavyi. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi joins Falkirk on loan as final step to becoming…
Ross Cunningham.
ROSS CUNNINGHAM: Talking about my mental health is one of the bravest things I've…
John stood in front of site 6 at the Waterfront which is to become an office block. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee
3
Rents and council tax will rise if Fife councillors approve the budget. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife residents could face 5% council tax and rents rise

Editor's Picks

Most Commented