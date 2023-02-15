Hollywood stars share the love on Valentine’s Day with online couples posts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hollywood stars shared the love on Valentine’s Day, sharing couples photos with their fans online.

Kaley Cuoco, Chris Evans, Hugh Jackman, and the Beckhams were among the famous faces expressing love and gratitude for their partners.

In an Instagram post addressed to her partner Tom Pelphrey, Cuoco wrote: “Happy Valentines Day to the man that makes me smile this big every single day.

“Grateful to be on this life adventure together, my love.”

The couple confirmed they were dating in May last year, with Cuoco announcing that they were expecting their first child together just five months later in October.

The US actress and Big Bang Theory star recently debuted her growing baby bump at the Golden Globes.

Twitter users went into meltdown in response to a series of Instagram stories of Marvel star Evans, showing him and partner Alba Baptista.

The actor shared a series of cute selfies with Baptista, as well as comical videos of her playing the Mario Bros 3 video game.

His Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo said Cupid had “been kind” as he shared a throwback picture of himself and his wife Sunrise Coigney.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, Sunrise. True love is the one that grows and deepens with time,” he wrote.

“We got a good thing going on, Cupid has been kind. Will you be mine, my forever Valentine?”

Jackman paid tribute to his wife Deborra-Lee Furness and her “humour, generosity and wisdom” as he shared a picture of them together.

“Happy Valentine’s love. You light up the room wherever you go,” he wrote.

“Your humor, generosity, wisdom and spirit shines so bright. I celebrate you on our 28th Valentine’s together. I love you.”

The Beckhams posted separately on Instagram, both sharing throw-back photos of themselves over 20 years ago.

Spice Girl and fashion model Victoria wrote: “26 years and still my Valentine, I love you so much @davidbeckham. Kisses.”

Tagging their children in his own post, David wrote: “Happy Valentines to my valentine. We Love You @victoriabeckham.”

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot revealed she and husband Jaron Varsano were spending Valentine’s Day apart this year, but said it had made her appreciate “everything we have even more”.

“This year we’re spending Valentine’s Day a part which in a funny way makes me appreciate everything we have even more,” she wrote, sharing a picture of her holding a large bouquet of roses.

“I love you @jaronvarsano. You’re my one. My only. My everything. Life is too short together.”

Michelle Pfieffer shared a selfie of her and husband David E Kelley, writing: “We go together. My Valentine.”

Elsewhere, High School Musical star Efron shared a heart-warming picture of himself and his young half-sister Olivia reading together.

“My valentine,” he captioned the post.