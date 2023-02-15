Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde sued by former nanny for wrongful dismissal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde sued by former nanny for wrongful dismissal

By Press Association
February 15 2023, 1.55am
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde sued by former nanny for wrongful dismissal (Alamy/PA)
Jason Sudeikis and his ex-partner Olivia Wilde are being sued by their former nanny, who claims the couple fired her due to issues with her mental health.

Ericka Genaro said she suffered from “extreme anxiety” and stress following the couple’s separation in 2020 which ultimately became “debilitating”.

In court documents filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Ms Genaro alleged that during late-night chats with Sudeikis she felt she had needed to “ostensibly pick sides” between the two parents.

Sudeikis and Wilde separated in 2020 (Alamy/PA)

“Wilde’s sudden absence from the home had an adverse consequence on its emotional state, including Sudeikis leaning on the presence of (Genaro) for support,” the complaint, obtained by the PA news agency, read.

“Plaintiff became increasingly anxious and stressed with Sudeikis’ tendency to seemingly require Plaintiff to stay up at night after the kids were put to bed to talk, whereas that dynamic did not occur before Wilde’s absence.

“The subject matter of these late-night conversations with Sudeikis naturally evolved to speaking about Wilde which Plaintiff felt compelled to engage in despite creating extreme anxiety to her as she ostensibly felt she had to ‘pick sides’ between the parents of the children she was ostensibly the primary caretaker.”

The filing added that Ms Genaro’s anxiety over the proceeding months had continued to “boil up” and it had been exacerbated by media coverage of the couple’s separation.

Ms Genaro later alleged that after informing Sudeikis of the need for a three-day medical leave of absence – recommended to her by a doctor – the actor had “terminated her on the spot”.

“Plaintiff is informed and believes, and thereon alleges, her termination was because of her disability of anxiety/depression, and for seeking the reasonable accommodation of a three day leave of absence for same,” the filing stated.

Ms Genaro has filed a case for wrongful termination on the grounds of discrimination on the basis of disability.

The Hollywood couple were together from 2011 until late 2020 (Alamy/PA)

Representatives for Sudeikis and Wilde have been contacted for comment.

The Hollywood couple were together from 2011 until late 2020 and are parents of son Otis and daughter Daisy.

Wilde previously accused Sudeikis of “threatening” her by having her served with legal papers onstage at an event in Las Vegas last year.

She claimed the actor could have had the documents delivered “discreetly” but had chosen to do so “in the most aggressive manner possible”.

