Vicky Pattison: time on reality TV reinforced idea ‘I wasn’t good for anything’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Vicky Pattison has said her time on Geordie Shore made her feel “like I probably wasn’t good for anything”, following a speech at an event for the National Association for Children of Alcoholics (Nacoa).

The 35-year-old, who found fame on the MTV reality show, recently became a patron for the charity and spoke at its annual Stafford Ward Lecture at Portcullis House in London on Wednesday.

Following the event, she told the PA news agency: “Nobody would have anticipated that a little girl from Wallsend would be in the place that I am now less than me, I had zero faith in myself.

“And my time spent on Geordie Shore just completely reinforced the idea that I probably wasn’t good for anything and I’m really lucky that I’ve managed to parlay that time spent in reality TV into something with longevity, into using my platform for good, into having a voice and speaking for the people that need you to speak for them.

“So I would have never envisaged in my wildest dreams that I’d be here.”

She added: “It’s very important, if anybody has a platform, to use it for something. Otherwise, what are you f****** famous for?”

Nacoa works to support children whose lives are affected by their parent’s relationship with alcohol.

Pattison previously fronted a Channel 4 documentary – Alcohol, Dad And Me – in which she explored the impact of alcohol on her father’s life and has since spoken openly about the effects of living with an alcoholic parent.

Having also toured the Houses of Parliament with Labour MP Jonathan Ashworth as part of her new role, Pattison admitted she is “such a nerd when it comes to politics and history, the monarchy and everything.”

Later today in Westminster I’ll be speaking alongside @CalumBest @VickyPattison @CamillaTominey in support of #COAWeek2023 and @NacoaUK In 2017 I spoke about the impact of alcohol addiction on my life. This remains a cause I’m passionate about. pic.twitter.com/125rTdGSe2 — Jonathan Ashworth (@JonAshworth) February 15, 2023

She told PA: “It’s been a fantastic day, Jonathan Ashworth took us all around the Houses of Parliament, gave me this amazing tour.

“We went in all these top-secret places that he had access for and I’m such a nerd when it comes to politics, history, the monarchy, everything, so it started fantastically.

“Then I went and spoke at the Nacoa event and I was really nervous, everyone just seemed like such a natural already… and I was last (to speak), so the longer I was waiting and the more everybody was speaking, the more nervous I got.

“By the time it came to my turn, my heart was beating out of my chest and my mouth was really dry.”

She added: “Even though I was nervous I did deliver my speech well and I’m really proud of myself. I don’t know if I’m going to put public speaking on my CV any time soon, but I definitely feel like I’m going in the right direction!”

Pattison, who is expected to speak in Parliament in the future, as part of her role as a Nacoa patron, also said: “I’m really lucky to have a big platform, I can’t say I’m going to influence government, Jesus Christ, who do I think I am, but there is people within Nacoa and their ambassadors who do have that sort of power.

“So I feel super honoured to be affiliated with people who are really campaigning for change and I’m going to do so in any way I can.”