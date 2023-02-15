Rihanna says she and partner ASAP Rocky are ‘best friends with a baby’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rihanna says she and partner ASAP Rocky are ‘best friends with a baby’

By Press Association
February 15 2023, 7.15pm

Rihanna has said she and her partner ASAP Rocky are “best friends with a baby”, and the experience of becoming parents has brought the couple “closer”.

The Barbadian singer, 34, welcomed her first child with the American rapper, also 34, last year and recently confirmed they are expecting their second child during her headline slot at the 2023 Super Bowl half-time show.

Speaking to British Vogue, Rihanna reflected on how her relationship with ASAP Rocky has developed since welcoming their son in May 2022, saying: “We’re best friends with a baby… We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky for British Vogue (Inez & Vinoodh)

“Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer.”

The Only Girl (In The World) singer debuted her pronounced baby bump at the beginning of her Super Bowl performance on Sunday, as she rubbed her hand over her stomach to announce her second pregnancy nine months after the birth of her first child.

On witnessing ASAP Rocky’s connection with their son, she said: “The second Rocky makes eye contact with him he is on fire.

“The whole thing they say about sons and moms, it’s a myth. Sons and fathers is crazy.

“I realised that the validation that you really need as a boy is from your father.”

During her Super Bowl performance, the pop megastar treated fans to a selection of hits from her catalogue, including Bitch Better Have My Money, We Found Love and Umbrella, while commanding the stage in a bold red ensemble jumpsuit.

Rihanna, who released her last album Anti in 2016, also spoke about the creation of highly-anticipated new music, telling British Vogue: “There’s this pressure that I put on myself. That if it’s not better than that (Anti) then it is not even worth it.”

She added: “So I realised that if I keep waiting until this feels right and perfect and better, maybe it’s going to keep taking forever and maybe it’ll never come out and no, I’m not down to that.

“So I want to play. And by play, I mean I have my ideas in my head, but I can’t say them out loud yet.”

She went on to suggest that her fans may not have to wait too much longer, adding: “I want it to be this year… Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year.”

The full interview with Rihanna is available in the March issue of British Vogue, on newsstands and via digital download from February 21.

