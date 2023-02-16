Florence Pugh and Emma Corrin among stars to make Vanity Fair cover debuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Florence Pugh and Emma Corrin among stars to make Vanity Fair cover debuts

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 4.51am
Florence Pugh and Emma Corrin among new stars to make Vanity Fair cover debuts (PA)
Florence Pugh and Emma Corrin among new stars to make Vanity Fair cover debuts (PA)

Florence Pugh and Emma Corrin will make their Vanity Fair cover debuts alongside other rising Hollywood stars.

The British pair are on a 12-strong list of actors and actresses who have “captivated us with full-tilt portrayals”.

Pugh won acclaim for her performance in 2019’s Midsommar, and has since gone from strength to strength with roles in films including Marvel blockbuster Black Widow.

Last year she starred in Don’t Worry Darling alongside Harry Styles, and The Wonder, and is attached to big upcoming projects Oppenheimer and Dune: Part Two.

In her interview with Vanity Fair, the 27-year-old discussed her role in the epic sci-fi sequel, her relationship with social media, and her highly organised work schedule.

Pugh credited the precision of Marvel studio scheduling for her own strategy for selecting projects.

British Independent Film Awards ceremony – London
Florence Pugh won acclaim for her performance in 2019’s Midsommar (Ian West/PA)

“With this year, I went into the year willing it to make its own thing, and didn’t have any projects specifically lined up,” she told the publication.

“And lo and behold, I got Oppenheimer and then I got Dune. That all started making its image of the year within the first four months or so.”

Corrin has also seen a huge boost to their status since appearing in Netflix’s hit regal drama The Crown, in which they starred as a young Princess Diana.

They have since appeared with pop sensation Styles in My Policeman, as well as starring in a production of Virginia Woolf’s novel Orlando at the Garrick Theatre in the West End.

They were recently announced as having joined the cast of Ryan Reynolds’ highly anticipated sequel Deadpool 3.

Corrin, who identifies as non-binary, discussed their decision to come out and the negativity they had received after announcing it on Instagram, describing it as a “reality check”.

Graham Norton Show – London
Emma Corrin was recently announced as having joined the cast of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3 (Ian West/PA)

Other stars set to feature on the Vanity Fair covers include Oscar-nominated actor Austin Butler, Ana de Armas, Selena Gomez, Keke Palmer, Julia Garner, Rege-Jean Page, Hoyeon, Jeremy Allen White and Aaron Taylor Johnson.

Ant-Man and Creed III star Jonathan Majors is also on the list.

