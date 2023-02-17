Ground searches for missing actor Julian Sands planned to take place imminently

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ground searches for missing actor Julian Sands planned to take place imminently

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 5.17pm
Ground searches for British actor Julian Sands planned to take place imminently (Ian West/PA)
A ground search for missing actor Julian Sands is being planned imminently in the southern Californian mountains, before the arrival of another storm in the region.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s department said there was currently no exact date or time for the search but that ground crews would be deployed.

Exactly five weeks ago the British actor was first reported missing in the Mounty Baldy area of the San Gabriel mountains, after failing to return from a hike.

“A ground search for Julian Sands is being planned before the next storm hits next week,” a department spokesperson told the PA news agency.

“We don’t have an exact date/time for that search but will use ground crews.”

GREAT British Film Reception – Los Angeles
The spokesperson added that weather and mountain conditions “continue to be an obstacle” and that subsequent searches would be further delayed if Sands was not located next week.

Numerous searches have already taken place on foot and by air, with both state and federal agencies using special technology to help pinpoint a more accurate location to focus their efforts.

Last week the sheriff’s department said it remained “hopeful” of finding the actor, but admitted that the outcome of the searches may now “not be what we would like”.

Three weeks ago, Sands’ hiking partner and friend Kevin Ryan told PA it was obvious “something has gone wrong” but that the actor’s advanced experience and skill would “hopefully” see his safe return.

Sands is best known for his starring roles in films such as Warlock, Room With A View and Leaving Las Vegas. On television he found fame with parts in Smallville and 24.

